checkAd

Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces Completion of Merger With First Choice Bancorp

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 22:16  |  34   |   |   

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC) (the “Company,” “EFSC,” or “Enterprise”), the holding company of Enterprise Bank & Trust (“EB&T”), announced today the completion of its merger with First Choice Bancorp (“FCBP”), with Enterprise as the surviving institution, effective as of 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on July 21, 2021. The merger of EB&T and FCBP’s wholly owned subsidiary, First Choice Bank (“First Choice”), will be effective shortly thereafter. The merger adds approximately $2.4 billion in assets, $2.0 billion in loans and $1.9 billion in deposits to Enterprise. Following the merger, Enterprise will have approximately $12.7 billion in total assets.

The merger further enhances the geographic diversity of Enterprise’s footprint with FCBP’s eight full-service branches in California. These locations will continue to operate under FCBP’s existing systems until EB&T completes its systems integration, which is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2021. First Choice customers then will have access to a broader suite of products and services, including a wide range of commercial and retail banking products.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated April 26, 2021, by and among Enterprise, EB&T, FCBP and First Choice, at the effective time of closing, each share of FCBP common stock was cancelled in exchange for the right to receive 0.6603 shares of Enterprise common stock and cash in lieu of fractional shares. The value of the total deal consideration was approximately $346 million.

In connection with the completion of the merger, one FCBP director, Peter Hui, has joined Enterprise’s board of directors.

Advisers to the Transaction

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. served as financial advisor to Enterprise and Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, served as financial advisor to FCBP and Duane Morris LLP served as legal counsel.

About Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC), with approximately $12.7 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Enterprise Bank & Trust, a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFSC, operates 47 branch offices in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico, and SBA loan and deposit production offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington at June 30, 2021. Enterprise Bank & Trust offers a range of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. Additional information is available at www.enterprisebank.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Enterprise Financial Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces Completion of Merger With First Choice Bancorp Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC) (the “Company,” “EFSC,” or “Enterprise”), the holding company of Enterprise Bank & Trust (“EB&T”), announced today the completion of its merger with First Choice Bancorp (“FCBP”), with Enterprise as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Biovac to Manufacture and Distribute COVID-19 ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
LOST MONEY IN PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law ...
Empower Retirement to Acquire Full-Service Retirement Business of Prudential Financial, Inc.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces Receipt of Stockholder Approval for Acquisition of First Choice Bancorp
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces Receipt of Regulatory Approvals for Acquisition of First Choice Bancorp
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten