People’s Bank Declares 5% Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of People’s Bank of Commerce (OTC PINK: PBCO) announced today a five percent (5%) stock dividend payable to all shareholders of record August 25, 2021, payable on or about September 22, 2021. Ken Trautman, CEO, stated “the Board of Directors is pleased to provide this dividend to our shareholders in appreciation of their support and in recognition of the strong financial results the bank has seen for the second quarter and year-to- date.” No fractional shares will be issued, and cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005975/en/