checkAd

Bloom Energy and Heliogen Join Forces to Harness the Power of the Sun to Produce Low-Cost Green Hydrogen

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 13:30  |  31   |   |   

Heliogen and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) today announced plans to produce green hydrogen using only concentrated solar power and water, further accelerating the world’s progress toward a zero-carbon future.

By combining near 24/7 carbon-free power and steam, generated by Heliogen’s Sunlight Refinery solar power generation system, with Bloom Energy’s highly efficient solid oxide electrolyzer, the companies will produce green hydrogen that can replace fossil-derived fuels in commercial and industrial applications. Bloom Energy’s electrolyzers operating on steam are nearly 30 percent more efficient than low-temperature electrolyzers, such as polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) and alkaline. The complementary technologies make for economically viable green hydrogen production, on par with hydrogen produced from photovoltaic solar generation.

“We developed our AI-powered Sunlight Refinery knowing that green hydrogen is a key element in decarbonizing global transport,” said Bill Gross, founder and chief executive officer, Heliogen. “By coupling our technology with Bloom Energy’s electrolyzers, we can produce this crucially important fuel at an attractive price point. We will further enhance our Sunlight Refinery’s technology with the addition of Bloom Energy’s market-leading technology, and we have found a committed and invaluable partner in our mission to help decarbonize the entire global economy.”

According to the International Energy Agency, the industrial sector is responsible for more than one-third of the world’s energy consumption, while cement production alone is the source of seven percent of global carbon emissions. Industrial companies are particularly well-suited for low-cost, large-scale hydrogen utilization given the substantial energy requirements and notable CO2 emissions.

“We are always on the lookout for complementary technology to accelerate the path to zero and negative carbon, and that’s exactly what we plan to do with Heliogen,” said Venkat Venkataraman, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Bloom Energy. “By providing efficient and more cost-effective hydrogen production, we believe we can drive rapid adoption of green hydrogen to accelerate the zero-carbon energy transition in these industries.”

The companies’ first integrated solution is intended to be deployed at Heliogen’s facility in Lancaster, California by the end of 2021.

About Heliogen

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on eliminating the need for fossil fuels in all sectors of the economy and empowering a sustainable future. The company’s Sunlight Refinery aims to cost-effectively deliver near 24/7 carbon-free energy in the form of heat, power, and hydrogen fuels at scale for the first time in history. Heliogen was created at Idealab, the leading technology incubator founded by Bill Gross in 1996. For more information about Heliogen, please visit heliogen.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Bloom Energy Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Bloom Energy
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bloom Energy and Heliogen Join Forces to Harness the Power of the Sun to Produce Low-Cost Green Hydrogen Heliogen and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) today announced plans to produce green hydrogen using only concentrated solar power and water, further accelerating the world’s progress toward a zero-carbon future. By combining near 24/7 carbon-free power and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein
Metro by T-Mobile is First and Only in Prepaid to Offer iPhone 12 mini on Us
Coinbase Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Wells Fargo Names Tanya Sanders to Lead Auto Business
Electronic Arts and LPGA Partner to Bring Authentic Representation of Women’s Golf to EA SPORTS ...
Single-Engine Denali Aircraft Joins the Legendary Beechcraft Turboprop Family as Program Progresses ...
Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
Teradata Joins TM Forum to Support the Cloud Journeys of Global Communications Services Providers
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21Bloom Energy to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Bloom Energy to Power Korea’s First Utility-Scale Combined Heat and Power Project with Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Bloom Energy Unveils Electrolyzer to Supercharge the Path to Low-Cost, Net-Zero Hydrogen
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Dank Wasserstoff: Wie Heliogen mit solarthermischen Kraftwerken Milliarden machen will
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
07.07.21Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Business Combination with Heliogen, Inc., a Leading Provider of AI-Enabled Concentrated Solar Energy; Combined Company Expected to Be Listed on New York Stock Exchange
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten