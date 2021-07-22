Bloom Energy and Heliogen Join Forces to Harness the Power of the Sun to Produce Low-Cost Green Hydrogen

By combining near 24/7 carbon-free power and steam, generated by Heliogen’s Sunlight Refinery solar power generation system, with Bloom Energy’s highly efficient solid oxide electrolyzer , the companies will produce green hydrogen that can replace fossil-derived fuels in commercial and industrial applications. Bloom Energy’s electrolyzers operating on steam are nearly 30 percent more efficient than low-temperature electrolyzers, such as polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) and alkaline. The complementary technologies make for economically viable green hydrogen production, on par with hydrogen produced from photovoltaic solar generation.

Heliogen and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) today announced plans to produce green hydrogen using only concentrated solar power and water, further accelerating the world’s progress toward a zero-carbon future.

“We developed our AI-powered Sunlight Refinery knowing that green hydrogen is a key element in decarbonizing global transport,” said Bill Gross, founder and chief executive officer, Heliogen. “By coupling our technology with Bloom Energy’s electrolyzers, we can produce this crucially important fuel at an attractive price point. We will further enhance our Sunlight Refinery’s technology with the addition of Bloom Energy’s market-leading technology, and we have found a committed and invaluable partner in our mission to help decarbonize the entire global economy.”

According to the International Energy Agency, the industrial sector is responsible for more than one-third of the world’s energy consumption, while cement production alone is the source of seven percent of global carbon emissions. Industrial companies are particularly well-suited for low-cost, large-scale hydrogen utilization given the substantial energy requirements and notable CO 2 emissions.

“We are always on the lookout for complementary technology to accelerate the path to zero and negative carbon, and that’s exactly what we plan to do with Heliogen,” said Venkat Venkataraman, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Bloom Energy. “By providing efficient and more cost-effective hydrogen production, we believe we can drive rapid adoption of green hydrogen to accelerate the zero-carbon energy transition in these industries.”

The companies’ first integrated solution is intended to be deployed at Heliogen’s facility in Lancaster, California by the end of 2021.

About Heliogen

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on eliminating the need for fossil fuels in all sectors of the economy and empowering a sustainable future. The company’s Sunlight Refinery aims to cost-effectively deliver near 24/7 carbon-free energy in the form of heat, power, and hydrogen fuels at scale for the first time in history. Heliogen was created at Idealab, the leading technology incubator founded by Bill Gross in 1996. For more information about Heliogen, please visit heliogen.com.