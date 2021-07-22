Amplitude Surgical – Consolidated Annual Sales of €95.5 Million, +10% at Constant Exchange Rates

Regulatory news:

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME plans) (“Amplitude” or the “Group”), leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its consolidated sales for its 2020-21 financial year.

Olivier Jallabert, Amplitude Surgical’s CEO, commented: “Amplitude Surgical’s activity was impacted, during a large part of last financial year and on most of its markets, by the public health situation associated with COVID-19, and notably the adoption of restrictions on access to operating rooms. Nevertheless, the Group’s activity increased by 10.0% at constant exchange rates compared with the previous year, which saw an almost total shutdown in activity from mid-March 2020. Moreover, Novastep is continuing its dynamic growth and now accounts for 13.4% of the Group’s sales, with growth of 53.5% at constant exchange rates”.