Amplitude Surgical – Consolidated Annual Sales of €95.5 Million, +10% at Constant Exchange Rates
Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME plans) (“Amplitude” or the “Group”), leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its consolidated sales for its 2020-21 financial year.
Olivier Jallabert, Amplitude Surgical’s CEO, commented: “Amplitude Surgical’s activity was impacted, during a large part of last financial year and on most of its markets, by the public health situation associated with COVID-19, and notably the adoption of restrictions on access to operating rooms. Nevertheless, the Group’s activity increased by 10.0% at constant exchange rates compared with the previous year, which saw an almost total shutdown in activity from mid-March 2020. Moreover, Novastep is continuing its dynamic growth and now accounts for 13.4% of the Group’s sales, with growth of 53.5% at constant exchange rates”.
Q4 2020-21 sales
30/06/2021
30/06/2020
Δ actual
Δ constant
€ thousands - IFRS
France
14,002
7,102
97.1%
97.1%
International
7,988
4,735
68.7%
71.3%
of which: subsidiaries
5,977
3,676
62.6%
65.9%
of which: distributors
2,012
1,060
89.8%
90.1%
Total
21,990
11,838
85.8%
86.8%
FY 2020-21 sales
30/06/2021
30/06/2020
Δ actual
Δ constant
€ thousands - IFRS
