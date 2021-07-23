checkAd

United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.07.2021, 13:50  |  21   |   |   

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) (“United”), today reported earnings for the second quarter and first half of 2021. Earnings for the second quarter of 2021 were $94.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $52.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Earnings for the first half of 2021 were $201.7 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $92.9 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the first half of 2020.

Second quarter 2021 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible common equity, a non-GAAP measure, of 1.41%, 8.69% and 14.95%, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 0.87%, 5.40% and 9.58%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020. For the first half of 2021, United’s annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.52%, 9.32% and 16.06%, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 0.85%, 5.16% and 9.28%, respectively, for the first half of 2020.

Earnings for the second quarter and first half of 2021, as compared to the second quarter and first half of 2020, benefited from additional net earnings related to the Carolina Financial Corporation (“Carolina Financial”) acquisition and a lower provision for credit losses primarily due to better performance trends within the loan portfolio and an improved future macroeconomic forecast under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard. The second quarter and first half of 2020 also included significant merger-related expenses from the Carolina Financial acquisition.

During the second quarter of 2021, United announced that it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Community Bankers Trust Corporation (“Community Bankers Trust”). Under the merger agreement, United will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Community Bankers Trust in exchange for common shares of United. The combined organization will be approximately $29 billion in assets with nearly 250 locations in some of the most desirable banking markets in the nation. The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of customary regulatory approvals and approval by the shareholders of Community Bankers Trust.

“Our earnings continued to be strong in the second quarter of 2021 as we earned net income of $94.8 million, diluted earnings per share of $0.73 and delivered an annualized return on average assets of 1.41%,” stated Richard M. Adams, United’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “We were also pleased to announce the intent to acquire Community Bankers Trust Corporation during the second quarter, our 33rd acquisition of the current administration as we continue to strengthen United’s position as one of the largest and best performing regional banking companies in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.”

The results of operations for Carolina Financial are included in the consolidated results of operations from the date of acquisition, May 1, 2020. As a result of the acquisition, the second quarter and first half of 2021 reflected higher average balances, income, and expense as compared to the second quarter and first half of 2020. The second quarter and first half of 2020 included merger-related expenses of $46.4 million and $48.0 million, respectively, associated with the acquisition of Carolina Financial compared to $183 thousand of merger-related expenses incurred in the second quarter and first half of 2021 related to the announced Community Bankers Trust acquisition.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $186.5 million, which was an increase of $15.9 million, or 9%, from the second quarter of 2020. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the second quarter of 2021 increased $16.0 million, or 9%, from the second quarter of 2020 to $187.6 million. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to lower interest expense on deposits and borrowings, reflecting a decline in market interest rates, and due to an increase in average earning assets from the Carolina Financial acquisition and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. The net interest spread for the second quarter of 2021 increased 10 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 due to a 43 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds partially offset by a 33 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets. Average earning assets for the second quarter of 2021 increased $2.3 billion, or 11%, from the second quarter of 2020 due to a $1.4 billion increase in average short-term investments, a $537.2 million increase in average investment securities, and a $420.0 million increase in average net loans and loans held for sale. Net PPP loan fee income of $9.0 million was recognized in the second quarter of 2021 driven primarily by loan forgiveness, as compared to $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 3.14% for the second quarter of 2021 was a decrease of 4 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.18% for the second quarter of 2020.

Net interest income for the first six months of 2021 was $377.5 million, which was an increase of $65.4 million, or 21%, from the first six months of 2020. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first six months of 2021 was $379.6 million, an increase of $65.7 million, or 21%, from the first six months of 2020. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to lower interest expense as well as an increase in average earning assets from the Carolina Financial acquisition and PPP loans. The net interest spread for the first six months of 2021 increased 20 basis points from the first six months of 2020 due to a 67 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds partially offset by a 47 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets. Average earning assets for the first six months of 2021 increased $4.3 billion, or 22%, from the first six months of 2020 due to a $2.2 billion increase in average net loans and loans held for sale, a $1.5 billion increase in average short-term investments and a $555.7 million increase in average investment securities. Net PPP loan fee income of $20.3 million was recognized in the first half of 2021 driven primarily by loan forgiveness, as compared to $4.5 million for the first half of 2020. The net interest margin of 3.22% for the first six months of 2021 was a decrease of 2 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.24% for the first six months of 2020.

On a linked-quarter basis, net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 decreased $4.4 million, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2021. United’s tax-equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 also decreased $4.4 million, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2021. The net interest spread for the second quarter of 2021 of 2.98% decreased 16 basis points from the first quarter of 2021 due to a 19 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets partially offset by a 3 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds. Net PPP loan fee income for the second quarter of 2021 decreased $2.3 million from the first quarter of 2021. Average earning assets increased approximately $460.3 million, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2021 due mainly to increases in average short-term investments of $616.1 million and average investment securities of $252.0 million partially offset by a decrease in average net loans and loans held for sale of $407.8 million driven primarily by PPP loan forgiveness. The net interest margin of 3.14% for the second quarter of 2021 was a decrease of 16 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.30% for the first quarter of 2021.

Credit Quality

United’s asset quality continues to be sound relative to the current economic environment. At June 30, 2021, nonperforming loans were $102.6 million, or 0.61% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, down from $132.2 million, or 0.75% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2020. Total nonperforming assets of $121.1 million, including other real estate owned (“OREO”) of $18.5 million at June 30, 2021, represented 0.45% of total assets as compared to nonperforming assets of $154.8 million, including OREO of $22.6 million, or 0.59% of total assets at December 31, 2020.

The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $8.9 million and $8.7 million for the second quarter and first half of 2021, respectively, while the provision for credit losses was $45.9 million and $73.0 million, respectively, for the second quarter and first half of 2020. The second quarter of 2020 included a provision for loan losses of $29.0 million recorded on purchased non-credit deteriorated (“non-PCD”) loans from Carolina Financial. The decrease in the provision in relation to the prior year quarter and first half of 2020 was also driven by the impact of better performance trends within the loan portfolio and improvements in the reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions on the estimate of expected credit losses under CECL. On a linked-quarter basis, the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 decreased $9.0 million from $143 thousand for the first quarter of 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was $217.5 million, or 1.29% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to $235.8 million, or 1.34% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs were $5.2 million and $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Net charge-offs were $9.8 million and $11.0 million for the first six months of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.12% and 0.11% for the second quarter and first half of 2021, respectively, compared to 0.10% and 0.15% for the second quarter and first half of 2020. Net charge-offs were $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $62.8 million, which was a decrease of $25.5 million, or 29%, from the second quarter of 2020 primarily driven by a $31.3 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities due primarily to the mark-to-market impact of a declining interest rate lock commitment pipeline. Partially offsetting the decrease in noninterest income were increases in fees from deposit services of $1.3 million and fees from brokerage services of $1.0 million.

Noninterest income for the first six months of 2021 was $155.4 million, which was an increase of $30.2 million, or 24%, from the first six months of 2020. The increase was driven primarily by $16.5 million increase in income from mortgage banking activities due to an elevated volume of mortgage loan originations and sales in the secondary market as well as the addition of mortgage banking operations from the Carolina Financial acquisition. Mortgage loan servicing income for the first half of 2021 was $4.7 million compared to $1.5 million for the first half of 2020 as a result of the Carolina Financial acquisition. The first half of 2021 also included fees from deposit services of $18.3 million, an increase of $2.3 million from the first half of 2020 and fees from brokerage services of $8.0 million, an increase of $2.4 million from the first half of 2020.

On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 decreased $29.7 million, or 32%, from the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to a decrease of $28.5 million in income from mortgage banking activities due mainly to a lower pipeline valuation and tightening sales margins.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $139.0 million, a decrease of $10.4 million, or 7%, from the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a decrease of $9.0 million in data processing expense which included a $9.7 million contract termination penalty incurred in the second quarter of 2020 associated with the Carolina Financial acquisition. Other expenses decreased $3.3 million primarily due to merger-related expenses incurred in the second quarter of 2020 associated with the Carolina Financial acquisition.

Noninterest expense for the first six months of 2021 was $287.9 million, an increase of $37.4 million, or 15%, from the first six months of 2020. Employee compensation increased $27.8 million from the first half of 2020 due to the Carolina Financial acquisition as well as due to higher employee incentives and commissions expense mainly related to higher mortgage banking production. Additionally, noninterest expense increased from the first half of 2020 due to increases of $6.4 million in employee benefits, $4.1 million in mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment, $3.0 million in equipment expense, $2.5 million in OREO expense, $1.7 million in net occupancy expense and $1.1 million in other expenses. Within other expenses, the largest driver of the increase was an increase in the amortization of income tax credits of $1.9 million. The increase in OREO expense was due mainly to declines in the fair value of OREO properties while the increases in employee benefits, mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment, equipment expense and net occupancy expense were mainly from the Carolina Financial acquisition. Partially offsetting the increase in noninterest expense was a decrease in data processing expense, primarily due to the contract termination penalty incurred in the second quarter of 2020.

On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 decreased $10.0 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to decreases of $3.9 million in employee compensation and $3.3 million in OREO expense. Employee compensation declined from the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to a decline in commissions and incentives mainly related to mortgage banking operations recognized in the second quarter of 2021 while the decline in OREO expense was due mainly to fewer declines in the fair value of OREO properties.

Income Tax Expense

For the second quarter and first six months of 2021, income tax expense was $24.5 million and $52.0 million as compared to $11.0 million and $20.9 million, respectively, for the second quarter and first six months of 2020. The increases from the comparative periods last year were primarily due to higher earnings and a higher effective tax rate. On a linked-quarter basis, income tax expense decreased $3.1 million primarily due to lower earnings. United’s effective tax rate was 20.5% for the second quarter of 2021, 17.3% for the second quarter of 2020 and 20.5% for the first quarter of 2021. For the first six months of 2021 and 2020, United’s effective tax rate was 20.5% and 18.4%, respectively.

Regulatory Capital

United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United’s estimated risk-based capital ratio is 15.9% at June 30, 2021 while estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios are 13.7%, 13.7% and 10.3%, respectively. The June 30, 2021 ratios reflect United’s election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% and a leverage ratio of 5.0%.

About United Bankshares, Inc.

As of June 30, 2021, United had consolidated assets of approximately $27.2 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank which has 223 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

Cautionary Statements

The Company is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its June 30, 2021 consolidated financial statements on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2021 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Generally, United has presented these “non-GAAP” financial measures because it believes that these measures provide meaningful additional information to assist in the evaluation of United’s results of operations or financial position. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how United’s management evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the banking industry.

Specifically, this press release contains certain references to financial measures identified as tax-equivalent (FTE) net interest income, tangible equity, return on tangible equity and tangible book value per share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures to be helpful in understanding United’s results of operations or financial position.

Net interest income is presented in this press release on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments. Although this is a non-GAAP measure, United’s management believes this measure is more widely used within the financial services industry and provides better comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. United uses this measure to monitor net interest income performance and to manage its balance sheet composition. The tax-equivalent adjustment combines amounts of interest income on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

Tangible common equity is calculated as GAAP total shareholders’ equity minus total intangible assets. Tangible common equity can thus be considered the most conservative valuation of the company. Tangible common equity is also presented on a per common share basis and considering net income, a return on average tangible equity. Management provides these amounts to facilitate the understanding of as well as to assess the quality and composition of United’s capital structure. By removing the effect of intangible assets that result from merger and acquisition activity, the “permanent” items of common equity are presented. These measures, along with others, are used by management to analyze capital adequacy and performance.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached financial information tables to this press release. Investors should recognize that United’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures at other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and United strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this report, we have made various statements regarding current expectations or forecasts of future events, which speak only as of the date the statements are made. These statements are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are also made from time-to-time in press releases and in oral statements made by the officers of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “expect,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, which although believed to be reasonable, may turn out to be incorrect. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon these estimates and statements. United cannot assure that any of these statements, estimates, or beliefs will be realized and actual results may differ from those contemplated in these “forward-looking statements.” The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of United’s operations to differ materially from its expectations: the uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, on United, its colleagues, the communities United serves, and the domestic and global economy; uncertainty in U.S .fiscal and monetary policies, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets, reform of LIBOR; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those involving the OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, and CFPB; the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on United’s funding costs and net interest margin; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; risks relating to the merger with Community Bankers Trust, including the successful integration of operations of Community Bankers Trust; competition; and changes in legislation or regulatory requirements. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from United’s expectations, refer to its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at www.sec.gov. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and United undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You are advised to consult further disclosures United may make on related subjects in our filings with the SEC.





UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV

Stock Symbol: UBSI

(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

EARNINGS SUMMARY:

 

June
2021

 

June
2020

 

June
2021

 

June
2020

Interest income

 

$

200,186

 

 

$

198,717

 

 

$

405,843

 

 

$

379,199

 

Interest expense

 

 

13,669

 

 

 

28,115

 

 

 

28,366

 

 

 

67,079

 

Net interest income

 

 

186,517

 

 

 

170,602

 

 

 

377,477

 

 

 

312,120

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

(8,879

)

 

 

45,911

 

 

 

(8,736

)

 

 

73,030

 

Noninterest income

 

 

62,846

 

 

 

88,390

 

 

 

155,419

 

 

 

125,196

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

138,951

 

 

 

149,374

 

 

 

287,878

 

 

 

250,507

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

119,291

 

 

 

63,707

 

 

 

253,754

 

 

 

113,779

 

Income taxes

 

 

24,455

 

 

 

11,021

 

 

 

52,020

 

 

 

20,910

 

Net income

 

$

94,836

 

 

$

52,686

 

 

$

201,734

 

 

$

92,869

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PER COMMON SHARE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

1.56

 

 

$

0.84

 

Diluted

 

 

0.73

 

 

 

0.44

 

 

 

1.56

 

 

 

0.84

 

Cash dividends

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

 

0.70

 

 

 

0.70

 

Book value

 

 

 

 

 

 

34.01

 

 

 

32.35

 

Closing market price

 

 

 

 

 

$

36.50

 

 

$

27.66

 

Common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Actual at period end, net of treasury shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

129,203,593

 

 

 

129,755,395

 

Weighted average-basic

 

 

128,750,851

 

 

 

119,823,652

 

 

 

128,693,616

 

 

 

110,559,363

 

Weighted average-diluted

 

 

129,033,988

 

 

 

119,887,823

 

 

 

128,946,280

 

 

 

110,624,976

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCIAL RATIOS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

 

1.41

%

 

 

0.87

%

 

 

1.52

%

 

 

0.85

%

Return on average shareholders’ equity

 

 

8.69

%

 

 

5.40

%

 

 

9.32

%

 

 

5.16

%

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)

 

 

14.95

%

 

 

9.58

%

 

 

16.06

%

 

 

9.28

%

Average equity to average assets

 

 

16.21

%

 

 

16.07

%

 

 

16.31

%

 

 

16.47

%

Net interest margin

 

 

3.14

%

 

 

3.18

%

 

 

3.22

%

 

 

3.24

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PERIOD END BALANCES:

 

June 30
2021

 

June 30
2020

 

December 31
2020

 

March 31
2021

Assets

 

$

27,190,926

 

 

$

26,234,973

 

 

$

26,184,247

 

 

$

27,030,755

 

Earning assets

 

 

24,129,532

 

 

 

23,253,983

 

 

 

23,172,403

 

 

 

24,023,292

 

Loans & leases, net of unearned income

 

 

16,888,001

 

 

 

17,992,402

 

 

 

17,591,413

 

 

 

17,365,891

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

576,827

 

 

 

625,984

 

 

 

718,937

 

 

 

808,134

 

Investment securities

 

 

3,511,501

 

 

 

3,062,198

 

 

 

3,186,184

 

 

 

3,402,922

 

Total deposits

 

 

21,567,391

 

 

 

19,893,843

 

 

 

20,585,160

 

 

 

21,396,474

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

4,393,713

 

 

 

4,197,855

 

 

 

4,297,620

 

 

 

4,332,698

 

 

Note: (1) See information under the “Selected Financial Ratios” table for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV

Stock Symbol: UBSI

(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June

 

June

 

March

 

June

 

June

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP)

$

200,186

 

 

$

198,717

 

 

$

205,657

 

 

$

405,843

 

 

$

379,199

 

Tax equivalent adjustment

 

1,075

 

 

 

1,018

 

 

 

1,047

 

 

 

2,122

 

 

 

1,800

 

Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

 

201,261

 

 

 

199,735

 

 

 

206,704

 

 

 

407,965

 

 

 

380,999

 

Interest Expense

 

13,669

 

 

 

28,115

 

 

 

14,697

 

 

 

28,366

 

 

 

67,079

 

Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

 

187,592

 

 

 

171,620

 

 

 

192,007

 

 

 

379,599

 

 

 

313,920

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for Credit Losses

 

(8,879

)

 

 

45,911

 

 

 

143

 

 

 

(8,736

)

 

 

73,030

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fees from trust services

 

4,193

 

 

 

3,261

 

 

 

3,763

 

 

 

7,956

 

 

 

6,744

 

Fees from brokerage services

 

3,654

 

 

 

2,651

 

 

 

4,323

 

 

 

7,977

 

 

 

5,567

 

Fees from deposit services

 

9,396

 

 

 

8,055

 

 

 

8,896

 

 

 

18,292

 

 

 

16,012

 

Bankcard fees and merchant discounts

 

1,368

 

 

 

718

 

 

 

1,064

 

 

 

2,432

 

 

 

1,711

 

Other charges, commissions, and fees

 

775

 

 

 

610

 

 

 

759

 

 

 

1,534

 

 

 

1,128

 

Income from bank-owned life insurance

 

1,658

 

 

 

1,291

 

 

 

1,403

 

 

 

3,061

 

 

 

3,679

 

Income from mortgage banking activities

 

36,943

 

 

 

68,213

 

 

 

65,395

 

 

 

102,338

 

 

 

85,844

 

Mortgage loan servicing income

 

2,386

 

 

 

1,534

 

 

 

2,355

 

 

 

4,741

 

 

 

1,534

 

Net gains on investment securities

 

24

 

 

 

1,510

 

 

 

2,609

 

 

 

2,633

 

 

 

1,706

 

Other noninterest income

 

2,449

 

 

 

547

 

 

 

2,006

 

 

 

4,455

 

 

 

1,271

 

Total Noninterest Income

 

62,846

 

 

 

88,390

 

 

 

92,573

 

 

 

155,419

 

 

 

125,196

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation

 

68,557

 

 

 

68,664

 

 

 

72,412

 

 

 

140,969

 

 

 

113,205

 

Employee benefits

 

14,470

 

 

 

12,779

 

 

 

15,450

 

 

 

29,920

 

 

 

23,565

 

Net occupancy

 

10,101

 

 

 

10,318

 

 

 

10,941

 

 

 

21,042

 

 

 

19,380

 

Data processing

 

6,956

 

 

 

15,926

 

 

 

7,026

 

 

 

13,982

 

 

 

21,432

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

1,467

 

 

 

1,646

 

 

 

1,466

 

 

 

2,933

 

 

 

3,223

 

OREO expense

 

372

 

 

 

607

 

 

 

3,625

 

 

 

3,997

 

 

 

1,513

 

Equipment expense

 

5,830

 

 

 

5,004

 

 

 

6,044

 

 

 

11,874

 

 

 

8,849

 

FDIC insurance expense

 

1,800

 

 

 

2,782

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

3,800

 

 

 

5,182

 

Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment

 

3,599

 

 

 

2,510

 

 

 

3,177

 

 

 

6,776

 

 

 

2,648

 

Other expenses

 

25,799

 

 

 

29,138

 

 

 

26,786

 

 

 

52,585

 

 

 

51,510

 

Total Noninterest Expense

 

138,951

 

 

 

149,374

 

 

 

148,927

 

 

 

287,878

 

 

 

250,507

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP)

 

120,366

 

 

 

64,725

 

 

 

135,510

 

 

 

255,876

 

 

 

115,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax equivalent adjustment

 

1,075

 

 

 

1,018

 

 

 

1,047

 

 

 

2,122

 

 

 

1,800

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP)

 

119,291

 

 

 

63,707

 

 

 

134,463

 

 

 

253,754

 

 

 

113,779

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes

 

24,455

 

 

 

11,021

 

 

 

27,565

 

 

 

52,020

 

 

 

20,910

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

$

94,836

 

 

$

52,686

 

 

$

106,898

 

 

$

201,734

 

 

$

92,869

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MEMO: Effective Tax Rate

 

20.50

%

 

 

17.30

%

 

 

20.50

%

 

 

20.50

%

 

 

18.38

%

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV

Stock Symbol: UBSI

(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 2021

 

June 2020

 

June 30

 

December 31

 

June 30

 

 

 

Q-T-D Average

 

Q-T-D Average

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash & Cash Equivalents

 

 

$

3,203,664

 

 

$

1,803,632

 

 

$

3,677,396

 

 

$

2,209,068

 

 

$

2,062,813

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities Available for Sale

 

 

 

3,234,581

 

 

 

2,671,202

 

 

 

3,277,074

 

 

 

2,953,359

 

 

 

2,799,941

 

Less: Allowance for credit losses

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

Net available for sale securities

 

 

 

3,234,581

 

 

 

2,671,202

 

 

 

3,277,074

 

 

 

2,953,359

 

 

 

2,799,941

 

Securities Held to Maturity

 

 

 

1,020

 

 

 

1,235

 

 

 

1,020

 

 

 

1,235

 

 

 

1,235

 

Less: Allowance for credit losses

 

 

 

(23

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(31

)

 

 

(23

)

 

 

(14

)

Net held to maturity securities

 

 

 

997

 

 

 

1,225

 

 

 

989

 

 

 

1,212

 

 

 

1,221

 

Equity Securities

 

 

 

11,454

 

 

 

8,940

 

 

 

11,507

 

 

 

10,718

 

 

 

9,875

 

Other Investment Securities

 

 

 

221,093

 

 

 

249,555

 

 

 

221,931

 

 

 

220,895

 

 

 

251,161

 

Total Securities

 

 

 

3,468,125

 

 

 

2,930,922

 

 

 

3,511,501

 

 

 

3,186,184

 

 

 

3,062,198

 

Total Cash and Securities

 

 

 

6,671,789

 

 

 

4,734,554

 

 

 

7,188,897

 

 

 

5,395,252

 

 

 

5,125,011

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

 

618,306

 

 

 

566,381

 

 

 

576,827

 

 

 

718,937

 

 

 

625,984

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial Loans & Leases

 

 

 

13,068,138

 

 

 

11,795,853

 

 

 

12,723,654

 

 

 

13,165,497

 

 

 

13,043,554

 

Mortgage Loans

 

 

 

2,950,453

 

 

 

3,730,995

 

 

 

2,946,352

 

 

 

3,197,274

 

 

 

3,745,085

 

Consumer Loans

 

 

 

1,224,973

 

 

 

1,259,424

 

 

 

1,251,646

 

 

 

1,259,812

 

 

 

1,243,915

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Loans

 

 

 

17,243,564

 

 

 

16,786,272

 

 

 

16,921,652

 

 

 

17,622,583

 

 

 

18,032,554

 

Unearned income

 

 

 

(36,437

)

 

 

(7,645

)

 

 

(33,651

)

 

 

(31,170

)

 

 

(40,152

)

Loans & Leases, net of unearned income

 

 

 

17,207,127

 

 

 

16,778,627

 

 

 

16,888,001

 

 

 

17,591,413

 

 

 

17,992,402

 

Allowance for Loan & Leases Losses

 

 

 

(231,422

)

 

 

(170,947

)

 

 

(217,545

)

 

 

(235,830

)

 

 

(215,121

)

Net Loans

 

 

 

16,975,705

 

 

 

16,607,680

 

 

 

16,670,456

 

 

 

17,355,583

 

 

 

17,777,281

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage Servicing Rights

 

 

 

22,385

 

 

 

21,171

 

 

 

22,540

 

 

 

20,955

 

 

 

20,200

 

Goodwill

 

 

 

1,810,045

 

 

 

1,679,530

 

 

 

1,810,040

 

 

 

1,796,848

 

 

 

1,794,779

 

Other Intangibles

 

 

 

24,875

 

 

 

29,153

 

 

 

23,990

 

 

 

26,923

 

 

 

31,108

 

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset

 

 

 

68,191

 

 

 

65,115

 

 

 

66,635

 

 

 

69,520

 

 

 

70,655

 

Other Real Estate Owned

 

 

 

18,740

 

 

 

17,797

 

 

 

18,474

 

 

 

22,595

 

 

 

29,947

 

Other Assets

 

 

 

795,922

 

 

 

681,219

 

 

 

813,067

 

 

 

777,634

 

 

 

760,008

 

Total Assets

 

 

$

27,005,958

 

 

$

24,402,600

 

 

$

27,190,926

 

 

$

26,184,247

 

 

$

26,234,973

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MEMO: Interest-earning Assets

 

 

$

23,967,740

 

 

$

21,653,742

 

 

$

24,129,532

 

 

$

23,172,403

 

 

$

23,253,983

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing Deposits

 

 

$

13,219,572

 

 

$

11,600,243

 

 

$

13,283,937

 

 

$

13,179,900

 

 

$

12,797,269

 

Noninterest-bearing Deposits

 

 

 

8,227,147

 

 

 

6,412,124

 

 

 

8,283,454

 

 

 

7,405,260

 

 

 

7,096,574

 

Total Deposits

 

 

 

21,446,719

 

 

 

18,012,367

 

 

 

21,567,391

 

 

 

20,585,160

 

 

 

19,893,843

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term Borrowings

 

 

 

136,801

 

 

 

144,866

 

 

 

127,745

 

 

 

142,300

 

 

 

176,168

 

Long-term Borrowings

 

 

 

814,151

 

 

 

2,070,557

 

 

 

814,022

 

 

 

864,369

 

 

 

1,633,891

 

Total Borrowings

 

 

 

950,952

 

 

 

2,215,423

 

 

 

941,767

 

 

 

1,006,669

 

 

 

1,810,059

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Lease Liability

 

 

 

72,254

 

 

 

68,917

 

 

 

70,546

 

 

 

73,213

 

 

 

74,435

 

Other Liabilities

 

 

 

157,135

 

 

 

184,604

 

 

 

217,509

 

 

 

221,585

 

 

 

258,781

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

 

22,627,060

 

 

 

20,481,311

 

 

 

22,797,213

 

 

 

21,886,627

 

 

 

22,037,118

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Equity

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

Common Equity

 

 

 

4,378,898

 

 

 

3,921,289

 

 

 

4,393,713

 

 

 

4,297,620

 

 

 

4,197,855

 

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

4,378,898

 

 

 

3,921,289

 

 

 

4,393,713

 

 

 

4,297,620

 

 

 

4,197,855

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities & Equity

 

 

$

27,005,958

 

 

$

24,402,600

 

 

$

27,190,926

 

 

$

26,184,247

 

 

$

26,234,973

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities

 

 

$

14,170,524

 

 

$

13,815,666

 

 

$

14,225,704

 

 

$

14,186,569

 

 

$

14,607,328

 

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV

Stock Symbol: UBSI

(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June

 

June

 

March

 

June

 

June

Quarterly/Year-to-Date Share Data:

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Earnings Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

1.56

 

 

$

0.84

 

Diluted

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

1.56

 

 

$

0.84

 

Common Dividend Declared Per Share

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.70

 

High Common Stock Price

$

42.50

 

 

$

33.12

 

 

$

41.61

 

 

$

42.50

 

 

$

39.07

 

Low Common Stock Price

$

36.19

 

 

$

21.52

 

 

$

31.57

 

 

$

31.57

 

 

$

19.67

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

128,750,851

 

 

 

119,823,652

 

 

 

128,635,740

 

 

 

128,693,616

 

 

 

110,559,363

 

Diluted

 

129,033,988

 

 

 

119,887,823

 

 

 

128,890,861

 

 

 

128,946,280

 

 

 

110,624,976

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Dividends

$

45,268

 

 

$

45,416

 

 

$

45,254

 

 

$

90,522

 

 

$

81,020

 

Dividend Payout Ratio

 

47.73

%

 

 

86.20

%

 

 

42.33

%

 

 

44.87

%

 

 

87.24

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30

 

June 30

 

March

EOP Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

Book Value Per Share

 

 

 

 

$

34.01

 

 

$

32.35

 

 

$

33.54

 

Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) (1)

 

 

 

 

$

19.81

 

 

$

18.28

 

 

$

19.38

 

52-week High Common Stock Price

 

 

 

 

$

42.50

 

 

$

40.70

 

 

$

41.61

 

Date

 

 

 

 

05/18/21

 

11/05/19

 

03/18/21

52-week Low Common Stock Price

 

 

 

 

$

20.57

 

 

$

19.67

 

 

$

20.57

 

Date

 

 

 

 

09/25/20

 

03/23/20

 

09/25/20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock):

 

 

 

 

 

129,203,593

 

 

 

129,755,395

 

 

 

129,175,800

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Memorandum Items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EOP Employees (full-time equivalent)

 

 

 

 

 

3,012

 

 

 

3,039

 

 

 

3,033

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Tangible Book Value Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP)

 

 

 

 

$

4,393,713

 

 

$

4,197,855

 

 

$

4,332,698

 

Less: Total Intangibles

 

 

 

 

 

(1,834,030

)

 

 

(1,825,887

)

 

 

(1,829,495

)

Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)

 

 

 

 

$

2,559,683

 

 

$

2,371,968

 

 

$

2,503,203

 

÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock)

 

 

 

 

 

129,203,593

 

 

 

129,755,395

 

 

 

129,175,800

 

Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP)

 

 

 

 

$

19.81

 

 

$

18.28

 

 

$

19.38

 

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV

Stock Symbol: UBSI

(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June

 

June

 

March

 

June

 

June

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

Selected Yields and Net Interest Margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Loans and Loans held for sale

 

 

4.18

%

 

 

4.21

%

 

 

4.26

%

 

 

4.22

%

 

 

4.38

%

 

Investment Securities

 

 

1.87

%

 

 

2.44

%

 

 

1.93

%

 

 

1.90

%

 

 

2.56

%

 

Money Market Investments/FFS

 

 

0.24

%

 

 

0.49

%

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

0.28

%

 

 

1.04

%

 

Average Earning Assets Yield

 

 

3.37

%

 

 

3.70

%

 

 

3.56

%

 

 

3.46

%

 

 

3.93

%

 

Interest-bearing Deposits

 

 

0.33

%

 

 

0.67

%

 

 

0.37

%

 

 

0.35

%

 

 

0.90

%

 

Short-term Borrowings

 

 

0.54

%

 

 

0.54

%

 

 

0.51

%

 

 

0.52

%

 

 

0.93

%

 

Long-term Borrowings

 

 

1.22

%

 

 

1.68

%

 

 

1.23

%

 

 

1.23

%

 

 

1.95

%

 

Average Liability Costs

 

 

0.39

%

 

 

0.82

%

 

 

0.42

%

 

 

0.40

%

 

 

1.07

%

 

Net Interest Spread

 

 

2.98

%

 

 

2.88

%

 

 

3.14

%

 

 

3.06

%

 

 

2.86

%

 

Net Interest Margin

 

 

3.14

%

 

 

3.18

%

 

 

3.30

%

 

 

3.22

%

 

 

3.24

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Financial Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on Average Assets

 

 

1.41

%

 

 

0.87

%

 

 

1.64

%

 

 

1.52

%

 

 

0.85

%

 

Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

8.69

%

 

 

5.40

%

 

 

9.97

%

 

 

9.32

%

 

 

5.16

%

 

Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (1)

 

 

14.95

%

 

 

9.58

%

 

 

17.20

%

 

 

16.06

%

 

 

9.28

%

 

Efficiency Ratio

 

 

55.72

%

 

 

57.68

%

 

 

52.53

%

 

 

54.02

%

 

 

57.28

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Return on Average Tangible Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Net Income (GAAP)

 

$

94,836

 

 

$

52,686

 

 

$

106,898

 

 

$

201,734

 

 

$

92,869

 

 

(b) Number of Days

 

 

91

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

90

 

 

 

181

 

 

 

182

 

 

Average Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP)

 

$

4,378,898

 

 

$

3,921,289

 

 

$

4,346,750

 

 

$

4,363,053

 

 

$

3,620,425

 

 

Less: Average Total Intangibles

 

 

(1,834,920

)

 

 

(1,708,683

)

 

 

(1,825,639

)

 

 

(1,830,305

)

 

 

(1,607,977

)

 

(c) Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)

 

$

2,543,978

 

 

$

2,212,606

 

 

$

2,521,111

 

 

$

2,532,748

 

 

$

2,012,448

 

 

Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP)

[(a) / (b)] x 365 or 366 / (c)

 

 

14.95

%

 

 

9.58

%

 

 

17.20

%

 

 

16.06

%

 

 

9.28

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Financial Ratios:

 

 

 

June 30
2021

 

June 30
2020

 

December 31
2020

 

March 31
2021

 

Loans & Leases, net of unearned income / Deposit Ratio

 

 

 

 

78.30

%

 

 

90.44

%

 

 

85.46

%

 

 

81.16

%

 

Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income

 

 

 

 

1.29

%

 

 

1.20

%

 

 

1.34

%

 

 

1.33

%

 

Allowance for Credit Losses (2)/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income

 

 

 

 

1.41

%

 

 

1.26

%

 

 

1.45

%

 

 

1.45

%

 

Nonaccrual Loans / Loans & Leases, net of unearned income

 

 

 

 

0.24

%

 

 

0.38

%

 

 

0.36

%

 

 

0.28

%

 

90-Day Past Due Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income

 

 

 

 

0.08

%

 

 

0.06

%

 

 

0.08

%

 

 

0.09

%

 

Non-performing Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income

 

 

 

 

0.61

%

 

 

0.87

%

 

 

0.75

%

 

 

0.67

%

 

Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets

 

 

 

 

0.45

%

 

 

0.71

%

 

 

0.59

%

 

 

0.50

%

 

Primary Capital Ratio

 

 

 

 

16.89

%

 

 

16.72

%

 

 

17.22

%

 

 

16.80

%

 

Shareholders' Equity Ratio

 

 

 

 

16.16

%

 

 

16.00

%

 

 

16.41

%

 

 

16.03

%

 

Price / Book Ratio

 

 

 

 

1.07

 

x

 

0.85

 

x

 

0.97

 

x

 

1.15

 

x

Price / Earnings Ratio

 

 

 

 

12.42

 

x

 

15.74

 

x

 

11.35

 

x

 

11.63

 

x

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV

Stock Symbol: UBSI

(In Thousands Except for Per Share Data and Number of Loans Serviced)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June

 

June

 

March

 

June

 

June

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

Mortgage Banking Segment Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Applications

 

$

2,029,846

 

 

$

2,189,008

 

 

$

2,630,426

 

 

$

4,660,272

 

 

$

4,243,008

 

 

Loans originated

 

 

1,658,128

 

 

 

1,692,297

 

 

 

1,910,619

 

 

 

3,568,747

 

 

 

2,597,246

 

 

Loans sold

 

$

1,877,772

 

 

$

1,636,063

 

 

$

1,817,884

 

 

$

3,695,656

 

 

$

2,429,455

 

 

Purchase money % of loans closed

 

 

69

%

 

 

42

%

 

 

43

%

 

 

55

%

 

 

44

%

 

Realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans sold

 

 

2.90

%

 

 

2.49

%

 

 

4.16

%

 

 

3.52

%

 

 

2.60

%

 

Net interest income

 

$

2,871

 

 

$

2,246

 

 

$

2,650

 

 

$

5,521

 

 

$

3,195

 

 

Other income

 

 

39,764

 

 

 

71,013

 

 

 

67,507

 

 

 

107,271

 

 

 

92,203

 

 

Other expense

 

 

36,390

 

 

 

35,261

 

 

 

41,183

 

 

 

77,573

 

 

 

56,018

 

 

Income taxes

 

 

1,280

 

 

 

6,946

 

 

 

5,940

 

 

 

7,220

 

 

 

7,219

 

 

Net income

 

$

4,965

 

 

$

31,052

 

 

$

23,034

 

 

$

27,999

 

 

$

32,161

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30

 

June 30

 

December 31

 

March 31

 

Period End Mortgage Banking Segment Data:

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Locked pipeline

 

 

 

$

660,258

 

 

$

889,275

 

 

$

989,640

 

 

$

979,842

 

 

Balance of loans serviced

 

 

 

$

3,674,023

 

 

$

3,552,292

 

 

$

3,587,953

 

 

$

3,585,890

 

 

Number of loans serviced

 

 

 

 

25,526

 

 

 

25,609

 

 

 

25,614

 

 

 

25,443

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30

 

June 30

 

December 31

 

March 31

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Asset Quality Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EOP Non-Accrual Loans

 

 

 

$

41,182

 

 

$

67,669

 

 

$

62,718

 

 

$

48,985

 

 

EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans

 

 

 

 

14,135

 

 

 

11,150

 

 

 

13,832

 

 

 

15,719

 

 

EOP Restructured Loans (1)

 

 

 

 

47,271

 

 

 

77,436

 

 

 

55,657

 

 

 

51,529

 

 

Total EOP Non-performing Loans

 

 

 

$

102,588

 

 

$

156,255

 

 

$

132,207

 

 

$

116,233

 

 

EOP Other Real Estate Owned

 

 

 

 

18,474

 

 

 

29,947

 

 

 

22,595

 

 

 

18,690

 

 

Total EOP Non-performing Assets

 

 

 

$

121,062

 

 

$

186,202

 

 

$

154,802

 

 

$

134,923

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June

 

June

 

March

 

June

 

June

 

Allowance for Loan Losses:

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

Beginning Balance

 

$

231,582

 

 

$

154,923

 

 

$

235,830

 

 

$

235,830

 

 

$

77,057

 

 

Cumulative Effect Adjustment for CECL

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

57,442

 

 

 

 

 

231,582

 

 

 

154,923

 

 

 

235,830

 

 

 

235,830

 

 

 

134,499

 

 

Initial allowance for acquired PCD loans

 

 

0

 

 

 

18,635

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

18,635

 

 

Gross Charge-offs

 

 

(6,131

)

 

 

(5,634

)

 

 

(6,957

)

 

 

(13,088

)

 

 

(14,395

)

 

Recoveries

 

 

910

 

 

 

1,290

 

 

 

2,415

 

 

 

3,325

 

 

 

3,363

 

 

Net Charge-offs

 

 

(5,221

)

 

 

(4,344

)

 

 

(4,542

)

 

 

(9,763

)

 

 

(11,032

)

 

Provision for Loan & Lease Losses

 

 

(8,816

)

 

 

45,907

 

 

 

294

 

 

 

(8,522

)

 

 

73,019

 

 

Ending Balance

 

$

217,545

 

 

$

215,121

 

 

$

231,582

 

 

$

217,545

 

 

$

215,121

 

 

Reserve for lending-related commitments

 

 

20,897

 

 

 

11,946

 

 

 

20,024

 

 

 

20,897

 

 

 

11,946

 

 

Allowance for Credit Losses (2)

 

$

238,442

 

 

$

227,067

 

 

$

251,606

 

 

$

238,442

 

 

$

227,067

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $32,471, $59,916, $41,185 and $38,023 at June 30, 2021, June 30, 2020, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021 respectively, were on nonaccrual status, but are not included in “EOP Non-Accrual Loans” above. A restructured loan with a balance of $46 thousand at June 30, 2021 was 90 days past due, but not included in “EOP Non-Accrual Loans” above.

 

(2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

 

 

United Bankshares (W Va) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2021 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) (“United”), today reported earnings for the second quarter and first half of 2021. Earnings for the second quarter of 2021 were $94.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $52.7 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Focus Home Interactive: Revenue of €41.2 Million in Q1 2021/22
Multi-Million Pound Supply Partnership Between Octopus Hydrogen and Luxfer Will Drive Forward ...
Faraday Future Listed on Nasdaq With the Ticker “FFIE” and Announces New Reservation Policy for ...
BALYO Announces Its Revenues for the First Half of 2021 up 11% to €9.6 Million
Xilam Animation Announces Revenues for H1 2021
Illumina is Committed to Bringing Lifesaving GRAIL Test to People Globally as European Review ...
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Agreement to Commercialize INBRIJA in Spain
Shareholder Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit ...
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
NHOA Masterplan10x and Strategic Ambitions €230 Million New Financial Resources Contemplated
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste