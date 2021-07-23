United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2021

Second quarter 2021 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible common equity, a non-GAAP measure, of 1.41%, 8.69% and 14.95%, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 0.87%, 5.40% and 9.58%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020. For the first half of 2021, United’s annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.52%, 9.32% and 16.06%, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 0.85%, 5.16% and 9.28%, respectively, for the first half of 2020.

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI ) (“United”), today reported earnings for the second quarter and first half of 2021. Earnings for the second quarter of 2021 were $94.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $52.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Earnings for the first half of 2021 were $201.7 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $92.9 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the first half of 2020.

Earnings for the second quarter and first half of 2021, as compared to the second quarter and first half of 2020, benefited from additional net earnings related to the Carolina Financial Corporation (“Carolina Financial”) acquisition and a lower provision for credit losses primarily due to better performance trends within the loan portfolio and an improved future macroeconomic forecast under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard. The second quarter and first half of 2020 also included significant merger-related expenses from the Carolina Financial acquisition.

During the second quarter of 2021, United announced that it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Community Bankers Trust Corporation (“Community Bankers Trust”). Under the merger agreement, United will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Community Bankers Trust in exchange for common shares of United. The combined organization will be approximately $29 billion in assets with nearly 250 locations in some of the most desirable banking markets in the nation. The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of customary regulatory approvals and approval by the shareholders of Community Bankers Trust.

“Our earnings continued to be strong in the second quarter of 2021 as we earned net income of $94.8 million, diluted earnings per share of $0.73 and delivered an annualized return on average assets of 1.41%,” stated Richard M. Adams, United’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “We were also pleased to announce the intent to acquire Community Bankers Trust Corporation during the second quarter, our 33rd acquisition of the current administration as we continue to strengthen United’s position as one of the largest and best performing regional banking companies in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.”

The results of operations for Carolina Financial are included in the consolidated results of operations from the date of acquisition, May 1, 2020. As a result of the acquisition, the second quarter and first half of 2021 reflected higher average balances, income, and expense as compared to the second quarter and first half of 2020. The second quarter and first half of 2020 included merger-related expenses of $46.4 million and $48.0 million, respectively, associated with the acquisition of Carolina Financial compared to $183 thousand of merger-related expenses incurred in the second quarter and first half of 2021 related to the announced Community Bankers Trust acquisition.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $186.5 million, which was an increase of $15.9 million, or 9%, from the second quarter of 2020. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the second quarter of 2021 increased $16.0 million, or 9%, from the second quarter of 2020 to $187.6 million. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to lower interest expense on deposits and borrowings, reflecting a decline in market interest rates, and due to an increase in average earning assets from the Carolina Financial acquisition and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. The net interest spread for the second quarter of 2021 increased 10 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 due to a 43 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds partially offset by a 33 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets. Average earning assets for the second quarter of 2021 increased $2.3 billion, or 11%, from the second quarter of 2020 due to a $1.4 billion increase in average short-term investments, a $537.2 million increase in average investment securities, and a $420.0 million increase in average net loans and loans held for sale. Net PPP loan fee income of $9.0 million was recognized in the second quarter of 2021 driven primarily by loan forgiveness, as compared to $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 3.14% for the second quarter of 2021 was a decrease of 4 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.18% for the second quarter of 2020.

Net interest income for the first six months of 2021 was $377.5 million, which was an increase of $65.4 million, or 21%, from the first six months of 2020. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first six months of 2021 was $379.6 million, an increase of $65.7 million, or 21%, from the first six months of 2020. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to lower interest expense as well as an increase in average earning assets from the Carolina Financial acquisition and PPP loans. The net interest spread for the first six months of 2021 increased 20 basis points from the first six months of 2020 due to a 67 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds partially offset by a 47 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets. Average earning assets for the first six months of 2021 increased $4.3 billion, or 22%, from the first six months of 2020 due to a $2.2 billion increase in average net loans and loans held for sale, a $1.5 billion increase in average short-term investments and a $555.7 million increase in average investment securities. Net PPP loan fee income of $20.3 million was recognized in the first half of 2021 driven primarily by loan forgiveness, as compared to $4.5 million for the first half of 2020. The net interest margin of 3.22% for the first six months of 2021 was a decrease of 2 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.24% for the first six months of 2020.

On a linked-quarter basis, net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 decreased $4.4 million, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2021. United’s tax-equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 also decreased $4.4 million, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2021. The net interest spread for the second quarter of 2021 of 2.98% decreased 16 basis points from the first quarter of 2021 due to a 19 basis point decrease in the average yield on earning assets partially offset by a 3 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds. Net PPP loan fee income for the second quarter of 2021 decreased $2.3 million from the first quarter of 2021. Average earning assets increased approximately $460.3 million, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2021 due mainly to increases in average short-term investments of $616.1 million and average investment securities of $252.0 million partially offset by a decrease in average net loans and loans held for sale of $407.8 million driven primarily by PPP loan forgiveness. The net interest margin of 3.14% for the second quarter of 2021 was a decrease of 16 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.30% for the first quarter of 2021.

Credit Quality

United’s asset quality continues to be sound relative to the current economic environment. At June 30, 2021, nonperforming loans were $102.6 million, or 0.61% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, down from $132.2 million, or 0.75% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2020. Total nonperforming assets of $121.1 million, including other real estate owned (“OREO”) of $18.5 million at June 30, 2021, represented 0.45% of total assets as compared to nonperforming assets of $154.8 million, including OREO of $22.6 million, or 0.59% of total assets at December 31, 2020.

The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $8.9 million and $8.7 million for the second quarter and first half of 2021, respectively, while the provision for credit losses was $45.9 million and $73.0 million, respectively, for the second quarter and first half of 2020. The second quarter of 2020 included a provision for loan losses of $29.0 million recorded on purchased non-credit deteriorated (“non-PCD”) loans from Carolina Financial. The decrease in the provision in relation to the prior year quarter and first half of 2020 was also driven by the impact of better performance trends within the loan portfolio and improvements in the reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions on the estimate of expected credit losses under CECL. On a linked-quarter basis, the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 decreased $9.0 million from $143 thousand for the first quarter of 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was $217.5 million, or 1.29% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to $235.8 million, or 1.34% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs were $5.2 million and $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Net charge-offs were $9.8 million and $11.0 million for the first six months of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.12% and 0.11% for the second quarter and first half of 2021, respectively, compared to 0.10% and 0.15% for the second quarter and first half of 2020. Net charge-offs were $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $62.8 million, which was a decrease of $25.5 million, or 29%, from the second quarter of 2020 primarily driven by a $31.3 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities due primarily to the mark-to-market impact of a declining interest rate lock commitment pipeline. Partially offsetting the decrease in noninterest income were increases in fees from deposit services of $1.3 million and fees from brokerage services of $1.0 million.

Noninterest income for the first six months of 2021 was $155.4 million, which was an increase of $30.2 million, or 24%, from the first six months of 2020. The increase was driven primarily by $16.5 million increase in income from mortgage banking activities due to an elevated volume of mortgage loan originations and sales in the secondary market as well as the addition of mortgage banking operations from the Carolina Financial acquisition. Mortgage loan servicing income for the first half of 2021 was $4.7 million compared to $1.5 million for the first half of 2020 as a result of the Carolina Financial acquisition. The first half of 2021 also included fees from deposit services of $18.3 million, an increase of $2.3 million from the first half of 2020 and fees from brokerage services of $8.0 million, an increase of $2.4 million from the first half of 2020.

On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 decreased $29.7 million, or 32%, from the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to a decrease of $28.5 million in income from mortgage banking activities due mainly to a lower pipeline valuation and tightening sales margins.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $139.0 million, a decrease of $10.4 million, or 7%, from the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to a decrease of $9.0 million in data processing expense which included a $9.7 million contract termination penalty incurred in the second quarter of 2020 associated with the Carolina Financial acquisition. Other expenses decreased $3.3 million primarily due to merger-related expenses incurred in the second quarter of 2020 associated with the Carolina Financial acquisition.

Noninterest expense for the first six months of 2021 was $287.9 million, an increase of $37.4 million, or 15%, from the first six months of 2020. Employee compensation increased $27.8 million from the first half of 2020 due to the Carolina Financial acquisition as well as due to higher employee incentives and commissions expense mainly related to higher mortgage banking production. Additionally, noninterest expense increased from the first half of 2020 due to increases of $6.4 million in employee benefits, $4.1 million in mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment, $3.0 million in equipment expense, $2.5 million in OREO expense, $1.7 million in net occupancy expense and $1.1 million in other expenses. Within other expenses, the largest driver of the increase was an increase in the amortization of income tax credits of $1.9 million. The increase in OREO expense was due mainly to declines in the fair value of OREO properties while the increases in employee benefits, mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment, equipment expense and net occupancy expense were mainly from the Carolina Financial acquisition. Partially offsetting the increase in noninterest expense was a decrease in data processing expense, primarily due to the contract termination penalty incurred in the second quarter of 2020.

On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 decreased $10.0 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to decreases of $3.9 million in employee compensation and $3.3 million in OREO expense. Employee compensation declined from the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to a decline in commissions and incentives mainly related to mortgage banking operations recognized in the second quarter of 2021 while the decline in OREO expense was due mainly to fewer declines in the fair value of OREO properties.

Income Tax Expense

For the second quarter and first six months of 2021, income tax expense was $24.5 million and $52.0 million as compared to $11.0 million and $20.9 million, respectively, for the second quarter and first six months of 2020. The increases from the comparative periods last year were primarily due to higher earnings and a higher effective tax rate. On a linked-quarter basis, income tax expense decreased $3.1 million primarily due to lower earnings. United’s effective tax rate was 20.5% for the second quarter of 2021, 17.3% for the second quarter of 2020 and 20.5% for the first quarter of 2021. For the first six months of 2021 and 2020, United’s effective tax rate was 20.5% and 18.4%, respectively.

Regulatory Capital

United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United’s estimated risk-based capital ratio is 15.9% at June 30, 2021 while estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios are 13.7%, 13.7% and 10.3%, respectively. The June 30, 2021 ratios reflect United’s election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% and a leverage ratio of 5.0%.

About United Bankshares, Inc.

As of June 30, 2021, United had consolidated assets of approximately $27.2 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank which has 223 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

Cautionary Statements

The Company is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its June 30, 2021 consolidated financial statements on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2021 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Generally, United has presented these “non-GAAP” financial measures because it believes that these measures provide meaningful additional information to assist in the evaluation of United’s results of operations or financial position. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how United’s management evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the banking industry.

Specifically, this press release contains certain references to financial measures identified as tax-equivalent (FTE) net interest income, tangible equity, return on tangible equity and tangible book value per share. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures to be helpful in understanding United’s results of operations or financial position.

Net interest income is presented in this press release on a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments. Although this is a non-GAAP measure, United’s management believes this measure is more widely used within the financial services industry and provides better comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. United uses this measure to monitor net interest income performance and to manage its balance sheet composition. The tax-equivalent adjustment combines amounts of interest income on federally nontaxable loans and investment securities using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

Tangible common equity is calculated as GAAP total shareholders’ equity minus total intangible assets. Tangible common equity can thus be considered the most conservative valuation of the company. Tangible common equity is also presented on a per common share basis and considering net income, a return on average tangible equity. Management provides these amounts to facilitate the understanding of as well as to assess the quality and composition of United’s capital structure. By removing the effect of intangible assets that result from merger and acquisition activity, the “permanent” items of common equity are presented. These measures, along with others, are used by management to analyze capital adequacy and performance.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached financial information tables to this press release. Investors should recognize that United’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures at other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and United strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this report, we have made various statements regarding current expectations or forecasts of future events, which speak only as of the date the statements are made. These statements are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are also made from time-to-time in press releases and in oral statements made by the officers of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “expect,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, which although believed to be reasonable, may turn out to be incorrect. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon these estimates and statements. United cannot assure that any of these statements, estimates, or beliefs will be realized and actual results may differ from those contemplated in these “forward-looking statements.” The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of United’s operations to differ materially from its expectations: the uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, on United, its colleagues, the communities United serves, and the domestic and global economy; uncertainty in U.S .fiscal and monetary policies, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets, reform of LIBOR; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those involving the OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, and CFPB; the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on United’s funding costs and net interest margin; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; risks relating to the merger with Community Bankers Trust, including the successful integration of operations of Community Bankers Trust; competition; and changes in legislation or regulatory requirements. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from United’s expectations, refer to its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at www.sec.gov. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and United undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You are advised to consult further disclosures United may make on related subjects in our filings with the SEC.









UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended EARNINGS SUMMARY: June

2021 June

2020 June

2021 June

2020 Interest income $ 200,186 $ 198,717 $ 405,843 $ 379,199 Interest expense 13,669 28,115 28,366 67,079 Net interest income 186,517 170,602 377,477 312,120 Provision for credit losses (8,879 ) 45,911 (8,736 ) 73,030 Noninterest income 62,846 88,390 155,419 125,196 Noninterest expense 138,951 149,374 287,878 250,507 Income before income taxes 119,291 63,707 253,754 113,779 Income taxes 24,455 11,021 52,020 20,910 Net income $ 94,836 $ 52,686 $ 201,734 $ 92,869 PER COMMON SHARE: Net income: Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.44 $ 1.56 $ 0.84 Diluted 0.73 0.44 1.56 0.84 Cash dividends $ 0.35 $ 0.35 0.70 0.70 Book value 34.01 32.35 Closing market price $ 36.50 $ 27.66 Common shares outstanding: Actual at period end, net of treasury shares 129,203,593 129,755,395 Weighted average-basic 128,750,851 119,823,652 128,693,616 110,559,363 Weighted average-diluted 129,033,988 119,887,823 128,946,280 110,624,976 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 1.41 % 0.87 % 1.52 % 0.85 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 8.69 % 5.40 % 9.32 % 5.16 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.95 % 9.58 % 16.06 % 9.28 % Average equity to average assets 16.21 % 16.07 % 16.31 % 16.47 % Net interest margin 3.14 % 3.18 % 3.22 % 3.24 % PERIOD END BALANCES: June 30

2021 June 30

2020 December 31

2020 March 31

2021 Assets $ 27,190,926 $ 26,234,973 $ 26,184,247 $ 27,030,755 Earning assets 24,129,532 23,253,983 23,172,403 24,023,292 Loans & leases, net of unearned income 16,888,001 17,992,402 17,591,413 17,365,891 Loans held for sale 576,827 625,984 718,937 808,134 Investment securities 3,511,501 3,062,198 3,186,184 3,402,922 Total deposits 21,567,391 19,893,843 20,585,160 21,396,474 Shareholders’ equity 4,393,713 4,197,855 4,297,620 4,332,698 Note: (1) See information under the “Selected Financial Ratios” table for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June June March June June 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Interest & Loan Fees Income (GAAP) $ 200,186 $ 198,717 $ 205,657 $ 405,843 $ 379,199 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,075 1,018 1,047 2,122 1,800 Interest & Fees Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 201,261 199,735 206,704 407,965 380,999 Interest Expense 13,669 28,115 14,697 28,366 67,079 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 187,592 171,620 192,007 379,599 313,920 Provision for Credit Losses (8,879 ) 45,911 143 (8,736 ) 73,030 Noninterest Income: Fees from trust services 4,193 3,261 3,763 7,956 6,744 Fees from brokerage services 3,654 2,651 4,323 7,977 5,567 Fees from deposit services 9,396 8,055 8,896 18,292 16,012 Bankcard fees and merchant discounts 1,368 718 1,064 2,432 1,711 Other charges, commissions, and fees 775 610 759 1,534 1,128 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,658 1,291 1,403 3,061 3,679 Income from mortgage banking activities 36,943 68,213 65,395 102,338 85,844 Mortgage loan servicing income 2,386 1,534 2,355 4,741 1,534 Net gains on investment securities 24 1,510 2,609 2,633 1,706 Other noninterest income 2,449 547 2,006 4,455 1,271 Total Noninterest Income 62,846 88,390 92,573 155,419 125,196 Noninterest Expense: Employee compensation 68,557 68,664 72,412 140,969 113,205 Employee benefits 14,470 12,779 15,450 29,920 23,565 Net occupancy 10,101 10,318 10,941 21,042 19,380 Data processing 6,956 15,926 7,026 13,982 21,432 Amortization of intangibles 1,467 1,646 1,466 2,933 3,223 OREO expense 372 607 3,625 3,997 1,513 Equipment expense 5,830 5,004 6,044 11,874 8,849 FDIC insurance expense 1,800 2,782 2,000 3,800 5,182 Mortgage loan servicing expense and impairment 3,599 2,510 3,177 6,776 2,648 Other expenses 25,799 29,138 26,786 52,585 51,510 Total Noninterest Expense 138,951 149,374 148,927 287,878 250,507 Income Before Income Taxes (FTE) (non-GAAP) 120,366 64,725 135,510 255,876 115,579 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,075 1,018 1,047 2,122 1,800 Income Before Income Taxes (GAAP) 119,291 63,707 134,463 253,754 113,779 Taxes 24,455 11,021 27,565 52,020 20,910 Net Income $ 94,836 $ 52,686 $ 106,898 $ 201,734 $ 92,869 MEMO: Effective Tax Rate 20.50 % 17.30 % 20.50 % 20.50 % 18.38 %

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Consolidated Balance Sheets June 2021 June 2020 June 30 December 31 June 30 Q-T-D Average Q-T-D Average 2021 2020 2020 Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 3,203,664 $ 1,803,632 $ 3,677,396 $ 2,209,068 $ 2,062,813 Securities Available for Sale 3,234,581 2,671,202 3,277,074 2,953,359 2,799,941 Less: Allowance for credit losses 0 0 0 0 0 Net available for sale securities 3,234,581 2,671,202 3,277,074 2,953,359 2,799,941 Securities Held to Maturity 1,020 1,235 1,020 1,235 1,235 Less: Allowance for credit losses (23 ) (10 ) (31 ) (23 ) (14 ) Net held to maturity securities 997 1,225 989 1,212 1,221 Equity Securities 11,454 8,940 11,507 10,718 9,875 Other Investment Securities 221,093 249,555 221,931 220,895 251,161 Total Securities 3,468,125 2,930,922 3,511,501 3,186,184 3,062,198 Total Cash and Securities 6,671,789 4,734,554 7,188,897 5,395,252 5,125,011 Loans held for sale 618,306 566,381 576,827 718,937 625,984 Commercial Loans & Leases 13,068,138 11,795,853 12,723,654 13,165,497 13,043,554 Mortgage Loans 2,950,453 3,730,995 2,946,352 3,197,274 3,745,085 Consumer Loans 1,224,973 1,259,424 1,251,646 1,259,812 1,243,915 Gross Loans 17,243,564 16,786,272 16,921,652 17,622,583 18,032,554 Unearned income (36,437 ) (7,645 ) (33,651 ) (31,170 ) (40,152 ) Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 17,207,127 16,778,627 16,888,001 17,591,413 17,992,402 Allowance for Loan & Leases Losses (231,422 ) (170,947 ) (217,545 ) (235,830 ) (215,121 ) Net Loans 16,975,705 16,607,680 16,670,456 17,355,583 17,777,281 Mortgage Servicing Rights 22,385 21,171 22,540 20,955 20,200 Goodwill 1,810,045 1,679,530 1,810,040 1,796,848 1,794,779 Other Intangibles 24,875 29,153 23,990 26,923 31,108 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 68,191 65,115 66,635 69,520 70,655 Other Real Estate Owned 18,740 17,797 18,474 22,595 29,947 Other Assets 795,922 681,219 813,067 777,634 760,008 Total Assets $ 27,005,958 $ 24,402,600 $ 27,190,926 $ 26,184,247 $ 26,234,973 MEMO: Interest-earning Assets $ 23,967,740 $ 21,653,742 $ 24,129,532 $ 23,172,403 $ 23,253,983 Interest-bearing Deposits $ 13,219,572 $ 11,600,243 $ 13,283,937 $ 13,179,900 $ 12,797,269 Noninterest-bearing Deposits 8,227,147 6,412,124 8,283,454 7,405,260 7,096,574 Total Deposits 21,446,719 18,012,367 21,567,391 20,585,160 19,893,843 Short-term Borrowings 136,801 144,866 127,745 142,300 176,168 Long-term Borrowings 814,151 2,070,557 814,022 864,369 1,633,891 Total Borrowings 950,952 2,215,423 941,767 1,006,669 1,810,059 Operating Lease Liability 72,254 68,917 70,546 73,213 74,435 Other Liabilities 157,135 184,604 217,509 221,585 258,781 Total Liabilities 22,627,060 20,481,311 22,797,213 21,886,627 22,037,118 Preferred Equity 0 0 0 0 0 Common Equity 4,378,898 3,921,289 4,393,713 4,297,620 4,197,855 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,378,898 3,921,289 4,393,713 4,297,620 4,197,855 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 27,005,958 $ 24,402,600 $ 27,190,926 $ 26,184,247 $ 26,234,973 MEMO: Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 14,170,524 $ 13,815,666 $ 14,225,704 $ 14,186,569 $ 14,607,328

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June June March June June Quarterly/Year-to-Date Share Data: 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.44 $ 0.83 $ 1.56 $ 0.84 Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.44 $ 0.83 $ 1.56 $ 0.84 Common Dividend Declared Per Share $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 High Common Stock Price $ 42.50 $ 33.12 $ 41.61 $ 42.50 $ 39.07 Low Common Stock Price $ 36.19 $ 21.52 $ 31.57 $ 31.57 $ 19.67 Average Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): Basic 128,750,851 119,823,652 128,635,740 128,693,616 110,559,363 Diluted 129,033,988 119,887,823 128,890,861 128,946,280 110,624,976 Common Dividends $ 45,268 $ 45,416 $ 45,254 $ 90,522 $ 81,020 Dividend Payout Ratio 47.73 % 86.20 % 42.33 % 44.87 % 87.24 % June 30 June 30 March EOP Share Data: 2021 2020 2021 Book Value Per Share $ 34.01 $ 32.35 $ 33.54 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 19.81 $ 18.28 $ 19.38 52-week High Common Stock Price $ 42.50 $ 40.70 $ 41.61 Date 05/18/21 11/05/19 03/18/21 52-week Low Common Stock Price $ 20.57 $ 19.67 $ 20.57 Date 09/25/20 03/23/20 09/25/20 EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock): 129,203,593 129,755,395 129,175,800 Memorandum Items: EOP Employees (full-time equivalent) 3,012 3,039 3,033 Note: (1) Tangible Book Value Per Share: Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,393,713 $ 4,197,855 $ 4,332,698 Less: Total Intangibles (1,834,030 ) (1,825,887 ) (1,829,495 ) Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,559,683 $ 2,371,968 $ 2,503,203 ÷ EOP Shares Outstanding (Net of Treasury Stock) 129,203,593 129,755,395 129,175,800 Tangible Book Value Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 19.81 $ 18.28 $ 19.38

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June June March June June 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Selected Yields and Net Interest Margin: Net Loans and Loans held for sale 4.18 % 4.21 % 4.26 % 4.22 % 4.38 % Investment Securities 1.87 % 2.44 % 1.93 % 1.90 % 2.56 % Money Market Investments/FFS 0.24 % 0.49 % 0.34 % 0.28 % 1.04 % Average Earning Assets Yield 3.37 % 3.70 % 3.56 % 3.46 % 3.93 % Interest-bearing Deposits 0.33 % 0.67 % 0.37 % 0.35 % 0.90 % Short-term Borrowings 0.54 % 0.54 % 0.51 % 0.52 % 0.93 % Long-term Borrowings 1.22 % 1.68 % 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.95 % Average Liability Costs 0.39 % 0.82 % 0.42 % 0.40 % 1.07 % Net Interest Spread 2.98 % 2.88 % 3.14 % 3.06 % 2.86 % Net Interest Margin 3.14 % 3.18 % 3.30 % 3.22 % 3.24 % Selected Financial Ratios: Return on Average Assets 1.41 % 0.87 % 1.64 % 1.52 % 0.85 % Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity 8.69 % 5.40 % 9.97 % 9.32 % 5.16 % Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (1) 14.95 % 9.58 % 17.20 % 16.06 % 9.28 % Efficiency Ratio 55.72 % 57.68 % 52.53 % 54.02 % 57.28 % Note: (1) Return on Average Tangible Equity: (a) Net Income (GAAP) $ 94,836 $ 52,686 $ 106,898 $ 201,734 $ 92,869 (b) Number of Days 91 91 90 181 182 Average Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 4,378,898 $ 3,921,289 $ 4,346,750 $ 4,363,053 $ 3,620,425 Less: Average Total Intangibles (1,834,920 ) (1,708,683 ) (1,825,639 ) (1,830,305 ) (1,607,977 ) (c) Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,543,978 $ 2,212,606 $ 2,521,111 $ 2,532,748 $ 2,012,448 Return on Average Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) [(a) / (b)] x 365 or 366 / (c) 14.95 % 9.58 % 17.20 % 16.06 % 9.28 % Selected Financial Ratios: June 30

2021 June 30

2020 December 31

2020 March 31

2021 Loans & Leases, net of unearned income / Deposit Ratio 78.30 % 90.44 % 85.46 % 81.16 % Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.29 % 1.20 % 1.34 % 1.33 % Allowance for Credit Losses (2)/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 1.41 % 1.26 % 1.45 % 1.45 % Nonaccrual Loans / Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.24 % 0.38 % 0.36 % 0.28 % 90-Day Past Due Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.09 % Non-performing Loans/ Loans & Leases, net of unearned income 0.61 % 0.87 % 0.75 % 0.67 % Non-performing Assets/ Total Assets 0.45 % 0.71 % 0.59 % 0.50 % Primary Capital Ratio 16.89 % 16.72 % 17.22 % 16.80 % Shareholders' Equity Ratio 16.16 % 16.00 % 16.41 % 16.03 % Price / Book Ratio 1.07 x 0.85 x 0.97 x 1.15 x Price / Earnings Ratio 12.42 x 15.74 x 11.35 x 11.63 x Note: (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

UNITED BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Washington, D.C. and Charleston, WV Stock Symbol: UBSI (In Thousands Except for Per Share Data and Number of Loans Serviced) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June June March June June 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Mortgage Banking Segment Data: Applications $ 2,029,846 $ 2,189,008 $ 2,630,426 $ 4,660,272 $ 4,243,008 Loans originated 1,658,128 1,692,297 1,910,619 3,568,747 2,597,246 Loans sold $ 1,877,772 $ 1,636,063 $ 1,817,884 $ 3,695,656 $ 2,429,455 Purchase money % of loans closed 69 % 42 % 43 % 55 % 44 % Realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans sold 2.90 % 2.49 % 4.16 % 3.52 % 2.60 % Net interest income $ 2,871 $ 2,246 $ 2,650 $ 5,521 $ 3,195 Other income 39,764 71,013 67,507 107,271 92,203 Other expense 36,390 35,261 41,183 77,573 56,018 Income taxes 1,280 6,946 5,940 7,220 7,219 Net income $ 4,965 $ 31,052 $ 23,034 $ 27,999 $ 32,161 June 30 June 30 December 31 March 31 Period End Mortgage Banking Segment Data: 2021 2020 2020 2021 Locked pipeline $ 660,258 $ 889,275 $ 989,640 $ 979,842 Balance of loans serviced $ 3,674,023 $ 3,552,292 $ 3,587,953 $ 3,585,890 Number of loans serviced 25,526 25,609 25,614 25,443 June 30 June 30 December 31 March 31 2021 2020 2020 2021 Asset Quality Data: EOP Non-Accrual Loans $ 41,182 $ 67,669 $ 62,718 $ 48,985 EOP 90-Day Past Due Loans 14,135 11,150 13,832 15,719 EOP Restructured Loans (1) 47,271 77,436 55,657 51,529 Total EOP Non-performing Loans $ 102,588 $ 156,255 $ 132,207 $ 116,233 EOP Other Real Estate Owned 18,474 29,947 22,595 18,690 Total EOP Non-performing Assets $ 121,062 $ 186,202 $ 154,802 $ 134,923 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June June March June June Allowance for Loan Losses: 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Beginning Balance $ 231,582 $ 154,923 $ 235,830 $ 235,830 $ 77,057 Cumulative Effect Adjustment for CECL 0 0 0 0 57,442 231,582 154,923 235,830 235,830 134,499 Initial allowance for acquired PCD loans 0 18,635 0 0 18,635 Gross Charge-offs (6,131 ) (5,634 ) (6,957 ) (13,088 ) (14,395 ) Recoveries 910 1,290 2,415 3,325 3,363 Net Charge-offs (5,221 ) (4,344 ) (4,542 ) (9,763 ) (11,032 ) Provision for Loan & Lease Losses (8,816 ) 45,907 294 (8,522 ) 73,019 Ending Balance $ 217,545 $ 215,121 $ 231,582 $ 217,545 $ 215,121 Reserve for lending-related commitments 20,897 11,946 20,024 20,897 11,946 Allowance for Credit Losses (2) $ 238,442 $ 227,067 $ 251,606 $ 238,442 $ 227,067 Notes: (1) Restructured loans with an aggregate balance of $32,471, $59,916, $41,185 and $38,023 at June 30, 2021, June 30, 2020, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021 respectively, were on nonaccrual status, but are not included in “EOP Non-Accrual Loans” above. A restructured loan with a balance of $46 thousand at June 30, 2021 was 90 days past due, but not included in “EOP Non-Accrual Loans” above. (2) Includes allowances for loan losses and lending-related commitments.

