CSG CEO Brian Shepherd to Speak at Oppenheimer's 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

23.07.2021 / 14:30
CSG(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that the company will present at Oppenheimer's 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 10, 2021. The presentation will be held at 3:45pm ET and will feature comments from CSG chief executive officer Brian Shepherd.

The conference presentation will be available via webcast https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer15/csg/2534426.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

