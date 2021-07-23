checkAd

Nutra Pharma Files Updated Provisional Patent for Nerve Agent Counter Measures

Nutra Pharma has filed an updated provisional patent for the protection of their intellectual property surrounding the use of RPI-78M and analogs of the drug as potential counter-measures against organophosphate nerve agents

Plantation, Florida , July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTC Pink: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin, Pet Pain-Away, Luxury Feet and Equine Pain-Away in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain, announced today that they have filed a new provisional patent to protect their intellectual property surrounding their development of nerve agent counter measures.

"We originally announced this project in early 2018,” stated Rik J Deitsch, Chief Executive Officer of Nutra Pharma. “In much the same way that our therapies protect the nerves of patients with disease, our findings indicate that we may protect against – or at least mitigate the damage caused by - nerve agents that are utilized as chemical weapons; such as sarin gas and VX,” he continued. “As we have pursued this project and gathered additional data, we are now filing new and updated intellectual property surrounding these findings and will be working with experts in the field to have our products in testing shortly. To that end, we will be working with governmental agencies, Universities and private collaborators as we seek to further this research and potentially license the technology,” he concluded.

Nerve agents are identified as a class of phosphorus-containing organic chemicals (organophosphates) that may disrupt the transfer of messages to organs through the nerves. This disruption is caused by the over-stimulation of certain receptors on the surface of the neurons. These same receptors are the target of Nutra Pharma’s drugs, which may block the action of the nerve agents or minimize the damage that they may cause.

RPI-78M was originally derived from an extract of cobra venom and is an antagonist of the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The drug has a remarkably low toxicity with a very large therapeutic window. Scientific publications have demonstrated that native and modified neurotoxins can protect nerve cells from early cell death. Furthermore, it is expected that RPI-78M may be beneficial in neuromuscular disorders where the activity of nicotinic acetylcholine receptor has been compromised. The proprietary technology is covered by patents describing the application and use of RPI-78M in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

