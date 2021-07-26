checkAd

MFS Releases Closed-End Fund Income Distribution Sources for Certain Funds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 22:15  |  13   |   |   

MFS Investment Management (MFS) released today the distribution income sources for six of its closed-end funds for July 2021: MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE: MCR), MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE: MGF), MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE: CIF), MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE: MIN), MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) and MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE: MFV). This information also can be obtained by visiting MFS.com by clicking on Products & Strategies > Closed End Funds > Dividend Source Information.

MFS Charter Income Trust
 Distribution period: July 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.05771

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1 st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of the total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

 

 

Current distribution

% Breakdown of current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.05771

100%

$ 0.29937

64%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.00000

0%

0.16840

36%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.05771

100%

$ 0.46777

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 6-30-2021

7.50%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 6-30-2021

7.99%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 6-30-2021

2.01%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 6-30-2021

5.40%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust
 Distribution period: July 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.02712

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

Current distribution

% Breakdown of current distribution

Total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of the total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.00868

32%

$ 0.06452

29%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.01844

68%

0.15795

71%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.02712

100%

$ 0.22247

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 6-30-2021

2.97%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 6-30-2021

7.25%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 6-30-2021

-1.24%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 6-30-2021

4.95%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
 Distribution period: July 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.01934

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

Current distribution

% Breakdown of current distribution

Total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of the total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.01141

59%

$ 0.09501

61%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.00793

41%

0.06074

39%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.01934

100%

$ 0.15575

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 6-30-2021

7.89%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 6-30-2021

9.47%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 6-30-2021

4.51%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 6-30-2021

6.36%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust
 Distribution period: July 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.02673

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

Current distribution

% Breakdown of current distribution

Total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of the total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.00695

26%

$ 0.06670

27%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00741

3%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00134

5%

0.01976

8%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.01844

69%

0.15318

62%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.02673

100%

$ 0.24705

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 6-30-2021

3.74%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 6-30-2021

8.51%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 6-30-2021

1.17%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 6-30-2021

6.55%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust
 Distribution period: July 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.04188

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

Current distribution

% Breakdown of current distribution

Total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of the total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.04188

100%

$ 0.24280

64%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.00000

0%

0.13658

36%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.04188

100%

$ 0.37398

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 6-30-2021

7.79%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 6-30-2021

7.99%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 6-30-2021

7.26%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 6-30-2021

6.03%

MFS Special Value Trust
 Distribution period: July 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.04626

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

Current distribution

% Breakdown of current distribution

Total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of the total cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.01064

23%

$ 0.10639

26%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00231

5%

0.02046

5%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00416

9%

0.10639

26%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.02915

63%

0.17597

43%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.04626

100%

$ 0.40921

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 6-30-2021

8.92%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as 6-30-2021

10.04%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 6-30-2021

14.19%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 6-30-2021

7.40%

The above funds have adopted a managed distribution plan. Under a managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. Investors should not draw any conclusions about the fund’s investment performance from the amount of the fund’s distributions or from the terms of the fund’s managed distribution plan.

The Board of the fund may amend the terms of the plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to the fund's shareholders. The amendment or termination of a plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the fund’s common shares. The plan will be subject to periodic review by the Board. With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the fund will issue a notice to shareholders and an accompanying press release which will provide detailed information regarding the amount and estimated composition of the distribution and other related information.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported above are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the fund’s investment experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. The fund may at times distribute more than its net investment income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may result in a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that shareholders invested in the fund is paid back to them. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect a fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. Any such returns of capital will decrease the fund's total assets and, therefore, could have the effect of increasing the fund's expense ratio. In addition, in order to make the level of distributions called for under its plan, the fund may have to sell portfolio securities at a less than opportune time.

About MFS Investment Management

In 1924, MFS launched the first US open-end mutual fund, opening the door to the markets for millions of everyday investors. Today, as a full-service global investment manager serving financial advisors, intermediaries and institutional clients, MFS still serves a single purpose: to create long-term value for clients by allocating capital responsibly. That takes our powerful investment approach combining collective expertise, thoughtful risk management and long-term discipline. Supported by our culture of shared values and collaboration, our teams of diverse thinkers actively debate ideas and assess material risks to uncover what we believe are the best investment opportunities in the market. As of June 30, 2021, MFS manages US$661.6 billion in assets on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide. Please visit mfs.com for more information.

The Funds are closed-end Funds. Common shares of the Funds are only available for purchase/sale on the NYSE at the current market price (NYSE American for MFS California Municipal Fund). Shares may trade at a discount to NAV.

MFS Investment Management
111 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02199

15668.155

MFS Charter Inc/Sh USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MFS Releases Closed-End Fund Income Distribution Sources for Certain Funds MFS Investment Management (MFS) released today the distribution income sources for six of its closed-end funds for July 2021: MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE: MCR), MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE: MGF), MFS Intermediate High Income Fund …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
BeiGene Announces Approval in Canada of BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
IonQ Positions Itself for Continued Industry Leadership with a String of Strategic Hires
Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust and Capstead Mortgage Corporation to Merge
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21MFS Releases Closed-End Fund Income Distribution Sources for Certain Funds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten