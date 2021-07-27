Blu Jam Café Upgrades Operations with NCR Technology

An existing NCR Aloha point of sale user before the pandemic, Blu Jam Café easily upgraded its six locations to NCR Aloha Essentials. They made the move because it bundles everything from visibility into third-party sales, labor costs, order and pay at table, and payments in one monthly subscription.

Blu Jam Café is changing the way Los Angeles does breakfast – not only with its iconic Crunchy French Toast, but also with a hunger for innovation. The popular breakfast eatery partnered with NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading provider of end-to-end software and technology that runs restaurants, to elevate its customers’ experience with Aloha Essentials .

One highlight of Aloha Essentials, according to Jay Perrin, director of operations at Blu Jam Café, are the real-time analytics, which give mobile views of the restaurants’ operations and the ability to track trends.

“The minute we launched, our minds were blown,” said Perrin. “We could see, in real-time, things like what people were ordering and preferred ordering method.”

After making the switch to Aloha Essentials, in partnership with NCR channel partner i3 Verticals, Blu Jam Café was able to provide the safe, contactless dining experiences its customers expect, both in its locations via QR codes and mobile devices and through personalized online ordering and efficient takeout and delivery. It was also able to track front-of-house and back-of-house metrics – improving operations and business performance.

“I have honestly never felt so connected to a system as I have with NCR’s Aloha,” said Perrin. “Since the pandemic, it’s almost like we’ve been co-creating. I think of an idea that improves our restaurant processes or customer experience, and NCR makes it happen.”

“Blu Jam Café is leveraging technology to improve its operations from end to end – like expediting the ordering and payment process so they have more time for engagement with customers,” said Dirk Izzo, President and General Manager, NCR Hospitality. “Restaurants like Blu Jam inspire us to keep innovating and expanding to meet the demands of digital transformation.”

NCR is a full end-to-end provider from order creation to payment settlement that brings together software, services and hardware -- trusted by more than 100,000 restaurants, including independent operators, domestic chains and international brands across the globe. NCR’s comprehensive offering includes the signature NCR Aloha POS platform and NCR Silver Pro, to provide everything restaurants need to run their business, boost efficiency and increase growth.

