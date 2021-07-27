Enpro Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)| 27.07.2021, 22:30 | 20 | 0 |
EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2021.
About Enpro
EnPro Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Enpro is a leading industrial technology company using materials science to push boundaries in semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727006053/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0