MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

GAAP basis:

Net revenue was $205.4 million, up 215% year-on-year.

GAAP gross margin was 54.8%, compared to 53.4% in the prior quarter, and 50.2% in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP operating expenses were $110.3 million in the second quarter 2021, or 54% of net revenue, compared to $101.8 million in the prior quarter, or 49% of net revenue, and $55.5 million in the year-ago quarter, or 85% of net revenue.

GAAP income from operations was 1% of revenue, compared to income from operations of 5% in the prior quarter, and loss from operations of 35% in the year-ago quarter.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $7.9 million, compared to net cash flow provided by operating activities of $60.3 million in the prior quarter, and net cash flow provided by operating activities of $9.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.01, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.05 in the prior quarter, and diluted loss per share of $0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP basis:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.2%. This compares to 58.6% in the prior quarter, and 63.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $75.2 million, or 37% of revenue, compared to $72.6 million or 35% of revenue in the prior quarter, and $32.6 million or 50% of revenue in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP income from operations was 24% of revenue, compared to 24% in the prior quarter, and 14% in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.53, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.55 in the prior quarter, and diluted earnings per share of $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

Recent Business Highlights

Announced showcase of industry-first 5nm CMOS 800Gbps PAM4 DSP for data center applications.

Announced selection of MxL 93516 PAM4 DSP by uSenlight Corporation to deliver sub-3.5W 100G optical modules for hyperscale data centers and wireless front haul applications

Announced MaxLinear's collaboration with MACOM to assure interoperability of PAM4 DSPs and 100G/lane transimpedance amplifiers for 100G/lambda applications in data center applications.

Announced partnership with Cree, Inc. combining MaxLinear's ultra-wideband linearization solution and Cree's Wolfspeed Gallium Nitride on SiC mid-band power amplifiers increasing wireless capacity of a 5G base station

Management Commentary

“In the second quarter, revenue was up 215% year-over-year, driven by growth across all of our end markets. Solid demand for our broadband access and connectivity and high-performance analog products was due to a combination of end-market strength and company-specific drivers, including platform-level silicon content increases and market share gains. Non-GAAP gross margin for Q2 of 60.2% was the highest level reported in the past four quarters, mainly due to our strategic focus on driving operational synergies. We are currently focused on improving the ability of our manufacturing supply chain to meet the strong and growing market demand for our connectivity, broadband, and infrastructure products in the latter half of 2021 and heading into 2022. Despite the ongoing challenges within the worldwide semiconductor manufacturing supply chain, we are increasingly confident in the Company’s outlook for the remainder of this year,” commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.

Third Quarter 2021 Business Outlook

The company expects revenue in the third quarter 2021 to be approximately $215 million to $225 million. The Company also estimates the following:

GAAP gross margin of approximately 54.5% to 56.5%;

Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 59.5% to 61.5%;

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $106.0 million to $110.0 million;

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $75.5 million to $79.5 million;

GAAP interest and other expense of approximately $2.9 million to $3.0 million; and

Non-GAAP interest and other expense of approximately $2.8 million to $2.9 million.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL is MaxLinear’s registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net revenue $ 205,376 $ 209,359 $ 65,220 Cost of net revenue 92,833 97,640 32,477 Gross profit 112,543 111,719 32,743 Operating expenses: Research and development 74,416 63,166 27,984 Selling, general and administrative 35,885 36,469 27,470 Restructuring charges 38 2,166 64 Total operating expenses 110,339 101,801 55,518 Income (loss) from operations 2,204 9,918 (22,775 ) Interest income 18 — 31 Interest expense (3,741 ) (4,206 ) (2,183 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (5,221 ) — — Other income (expense), net (537 ) (104 ) (81 ) Total other income (expense), net (9,481 ) (4,310 ) (2,233 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (7,277 ) 5,608 (25,008 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (8,010 ) 1,806 (3,201 ) Net income (loss) $ 733 $ 3,802 $ (21,807 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ (0.30 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ (0.30 ) Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 75,930 74,852 72,740 Diluted 79,026 78,283 72,740

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net revenue $ 414,735 $ 127,247 Cost of net revenue 190,473 63,742 Gross profit 224,262 63,505 Operating expenses: Research and development 137,582 53,673 Selling, general and administrative 72,354 52,102 Impairment losses — 86 Restructuring charges 2,204 553 Total operating expenses 212,140 106,414 Income (loss) from operations 12,122 (42,909 ) Interest income 18 256 Interest expense (7,947 ) (4,659 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (5,221 ) — Other income (expense), net (641 ) 99 Total other income (expense), net (13,791 ) (4,304 ) Loss before income taxes (1,669 ) (47,213 ) Income tax benefit (6,204 ) (9,937 ) Net income (loss) $ 4,535 $ (37,276 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ (0.51 ) Diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.51 ) Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 75,394 72,389 Diluted 78,657 72,389

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 733 $ 3,802 $ (21,807 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 21,997 22,325 16,532 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of discount on debt and leases 918 1,153 397 Stock-based compensation 13,966 12,955 12,085 Deferred income taxes (6,002 ) 541 (2,879 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 20 368 — Impairment of leasehold improvements — 226 — Impairment of leased right-of-use assets — 429 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,221 — — Loss on foreign currency and other 387 21 20 Excess tax benefits on stock based awards (2,822 ) (1,809 ) (472 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (47,800 ) (20,079 ) 3,362 Inventory (6,254 ) 5,658 (3,184 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,588 29,860 (669 ) Leased right-of-use assets 36 36 (314 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,652 (2,341 ) 6,020 Accrued compensation 13,857 1,376 4,396 Accrued price protection liability (344 ) 7,299 (2,132 ) Lease liabilities (2,345 ) (2,002 ) (1,279 ) Other long-term liabilities 4,043 454 (816 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 7,851 60,272 9,260 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (11,158 ) (6,152 ) (3,901 ) Purchases of intangible assets — (1,112 ) (13 ) Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired (7,500 ) (20,000 ) — Purchases of long-term investments — (5,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (18,658 ) (32,264 ) (3,914 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from the issuance of debt 350,000 — — Payment of debt issuance cost (4,127 ) — — Repayment of debt (349,813 ) (20,000 ) — Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 4,796 1,298 4,154 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (2,663 ) (7,442 ) (1,024 ) Repurchase of common stock (4,464 ) (2,673 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (6,271 ) (28,817 ) 3,130 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (681 ) (32 ) 513 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (17,759 ) (841 ) 8,989 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 149,193 150,034 98,440 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 131,434 $ 149,193 $ 107,429

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 4,535 $ (37,276 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 44,322 33,265 Impairment losses — 86 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of discount on debt and leases 2,071 807 Stock-based compensation 26,921 18,912 Deferred income taxes (5,461 ) (9,087 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 388 — Impairment of leasehold improvements 226 163 Impairment of leased right-of-use assets 429 44 Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,221 — (Gain) loss on foreign currency 408 (226 ) Excess tax benefits on stock-based awards (4,631 ) (378 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (67,879 ) 8,977 Inventory (596 ) (2,831 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 33,448 774 Leased right-of-use assets 72 326 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,311 5,235 Accrued compensation 15,233 7,757 Accrued price protection liability 6,955 (6,669 ) Lease liabilities (4,347 ) (2,709 ) Other long-term liabilities 4,497 (1,262 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 68,123 15,908 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (17,310 ) (4,936 ) Purchases of intangible assets (1,112 ) (13 ) Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired (27,500 ) — Purchases of available-for-sale securities (5,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (50,922 ) (4,949 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from the issuance of debt 350,000 — Payment of debt issuance cost (4,127 ) — Repayment of debt (369,813 ) — Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 6,094 4,642 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (10,105 ) (1,499 ) Repurchase of common stock (7,137 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (35,088 ) 3,143 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (713 ) 210 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (18,600 ) 14,312 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 150,034 93,117 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 131,434 $ 107,429

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 130,312 $ 148,095 $ 107,362 Short-term restricted cash 107 114 9 Accounts receivable, net 135,321 87,521 41,434 Inventory 98,502 92,154 34,284 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,866 17,096 7,489 Total current assets 378,108 344,980 190,578 Long-term restricted cash 1,015 984 58 Property and equipment, net 48,104 40,787 18,059 Leased right-of-use assets 22,847 24,403 8,942 Intangible assets, net 174,964 191,542 159,441 Goodwill 302,828 302,828 238,330 Deferred tax assets 91,526 85,524 76,371 Other long-term assets 7,235 7,551 1,281 Total assets $ 1,026,627 $ 998,599 $ 693,060 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities $ 211,789 $ 197,637 $ 69,964 Long-term lease liabilities 20,445 22,419 6,833 Long-term debt 343,022 344,116 207,486 Other long-term liabilities 17,704 13,649 6,802 Stockholders’ equity 433,667 420,778 401,975 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,026,627 $ 998,599 $ 693,060

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 112,543 $ 111,719 $ 32,743 Stock-based compensation 148 169 126 Performance based equity 127 82 109 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 10,743 10,747 8,581 Non-GAAP gross profit 123,561 122,717 41,559 GAAP R&D expenses 74,416 63,166 27,984 Stock-based compensation (7,268 ) (7,162 ) (5,040 ) Performance based equity (8,249 ) (4,598 ) (2,054 ) Research and development funded by others (3,800 ) — — Acquisition and integration costs (38 ) (92 ) — Non-GAAP R&D expenses 55,061 51,314 20,890 GAAP SG&A expenses 35,885 36,469 27,470 Stock-based compensation (6,551 ) (5,624 ) (6,920 ) Performance based equity (3,357 ) (1,890 ) (1,144 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets (5,816 ) (6,070 ) (5,549 ) Acquisition and integration costs (25 ) (1,561 ) (2,090 ) IP litigation costs, net — (11 ) (54 ) Non-GAAP SG&A expenses 20,136 21,313 11,713 GAAP restructuring expenses 38 2,166 64 Restructuring charges (38 ) (2,166 ) (64 ) Non-GAAP restructuring expenses — — — GAAP income (loss) from operations 2,204 9,918 (22,775 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 46,160 40,172 31,731 Non-GAAP income from operations 48,364 50,090 8,956 GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt (5,221 ) — — Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,221 — — Non-GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt — — — GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net (4,260 ) (4,310 ) (2,233 ) Non-recurring interest and other income (expense), net 133 310 — Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net (4,127 ) (4,000 ) (2,233 ) GAAP income (loss) before income taxes (7,277 ) 5,608 (25,008 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 51,514 40,482 31,731 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 44,237 46,090 6,723 GAAP income tax provision (benefit) (8,010 ) 1,806 (3,201 ) Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses 10,665 959 3,605 Non-GAAP income tax provision 2,655 2,765 404 GAAP net income (loss) 733 3,802 (21,807 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes 51,514 40,482 31,731 Less: total tax adjustments 10,665 959 3,605 Non-GAAP net income $ 41,582 $ 43,325 $ 6,319 Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income per share 75,930 74,852 72,740 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share 79,026 78,283 73,772 Non-GAAP basic net income per share $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 0.09 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.53 $ 0.55 $ 0.09

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 224,262 $ 63,505 Stock-based compensation 317 274 Performance based equity 209 178 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 21,490 17,162 Non-GAAP gross profit 246,278 81,119 GAAP R&D expenses 137,582 53,673 Stock-based compensation (14,430 ) (8,786 ) Performance based equity (12,847 ) (3,804 ) Research and development funded by others (3,800 ) — Acquisition and integration costs (130 ) — Non-GAAP R&D expenses 106,375 41,083 GAAP SG&A expenses 72,354 52,102 Stock-based compensation (12,175 ) (9,853 ) Performance based equity (5,247 ) (2,280 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets (11,886 ) (11,272 ) Acquisition and integration costs (1,586 ) (5,360 ) IP litigation costs, net (11 ) (114 ) Non-GAAP SG&A expenses 41,449 23,223 GAAP impairment losses — 86 Impairment losses — (86 ) Non-GAAP impairment losses — — GAAP restructuring expenses 2,204 553 Restructuring charges (2,204 ) (553 ) Non-GAAP restructuring expenses — — GAAP income (loss) from operations 12,122 (42,909 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 86,332 59,722 Non-GAAP income from operations 98,454 16,813 GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt (5,221 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,221 — Non-GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt — — GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net (8,570 ) (4,304 ) Non-recurring interest and other income (expense), net 443 — Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net (8,127 ) (4,304 ) GAAP income (loss) before income taxes (1,669 ) (47,213 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 91,996 59,722 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 90,327 12,509 GAAP income tax provision (benefit) (6,204 ) (9,937 ) Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses 11,624 10,688 Non-GAAP income tax provision 5,420 751 GAAP net income (loss) 4,535 (37,276 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes 91,996 59,722 Less: total tax adjustments 11,624 10,688 Non-GAAP net income $ 84,907 $ 11,758 Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income per share 75,394 72,389 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share 78,657 73,223 Non-GAAP basic net income per share $ 1.13 $ 0.16 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 1.08 $ 0.16

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 GAAP gross profit 54.8 % 53.4 % 50.2 % Stock-based compensation 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.2 % Performance based equity 0.1 % — % 0.2 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5.2 % 5.1 % 13.2 % Non-GAAP gross profit 60.2 % 58.6 % 63.7 % GAAP R&D expenses 36.2 % 30.2 % 42.9 % Stock-based compensation (3.5 )% (3.4 )% (7.7 )% Performance based equity (4.0 )% (2.2 )% (3.1 )% Research and development funded by others (1.9 )% — % — % Acquisition and integration costs — % — % — % Non-GAAP R&D expenses 26.8 % 24.5 % 32.0 % GAAP SG&A expenses 17.5 % 17.4 % 42.1 % Stock-based compensation (3.2 )% (2.7 )% (10.6 )% Performance based equity (1.6 )% (0.9 )% (1.8 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets (2.8 )% (2.9 )% (8.5 )% Acquisition and integration costs — % (0.8 )% (3.2 )% IP litigation costs, net — % — % (0.1 )% Non-GAAP SG&A expenses 9.8 % 10.2 % 18.0 % GAAP restructuring expenses — % 1.0 % 0.1 % Restructuring charges — % (1.0 )% (0.1 )% Non-GAAP restructuring expenses — % — % — % GAAP income (loss) from operations 1.1 % 4.7 % (34.9 )% Total non-GAAP adjustments 22.5 % 19.2 % 48.7 % Non-GAAP income from operations 23.6 % 23.9 % 13.7 % GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt (2.5 )% — % — % Loss on extinguishment of debt 2.5 % — % — % Non-GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt — % — % — % GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net (2.1 )% (2.1 )% (3.4 )% Non-recurring interest and other income (expense), net 0.1 % 0.1 % — % Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net (2.0 )% (1.9 )% (3.4 )% GAAP income (loss) before income taxes (3.5 )% 2.7 % (38.3 )% Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes 25.1 % 19.3 % 48.7 % Non-GAAP income before income taxes 21.5 % 22.0 % 10.3 % GAAP income tax provision (benefit) (3.9 )% 0.9 % (4.9 )% Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses 5.2 % 0.5 % 5.5 % Non-GAAP income tax provision 1.3 % 1.3 % 0.6 % GAAP net income (loss) 0.4 % 1.8 % (33.4 )% Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes 25.1 % 19.3 % 48.7 % Less: total tax adjustments 5.2 % 0.5 % 5.5 % Non-GAAP net income 20.3 % 20.7 % 9.7 %

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 GAAP gross profit 54.1 % 49.9 % Stock-based compensation 0.1 % 0.2 % Performance based equity 0.1 % 0.1 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5.2 % 13.5 % Non-GAAP gross profit 59.4 % 63.7 % GAAP R&D expenses 33.2 % 42.2 % Stock-based compensation (3.5 )% (6.9 )% Performance based equity (3.1 )% (3.0 )% Research and development funded by others (0.9 )% — % Acquisition and integration costs — % — % Non-GAAP R&D expenses 25.7 % 32.3 % GAAP SG&A expenses 17.4 % 40.9 % Stock-based compensation (2.9 )% (7.7 )% Performance based equity (1.3 )% (1.8 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets (2.9 )% (8.9 )% Acquisition and integration costs (0.4 )% (4.2 )% IP litigation costs, net — % (0.1 )% Non-GAAP SG&A expenses 10.0 % 18.3 % GAAP impairment losses — % 0.1 % Impairment losses — % (0.1 )% Non-GAAP impairment losses — % — % GAAP restructuring expenses 0.5 % 0.4 % Restructuring charges (0.5 )% (0.4 )% Non-GAAP restructuring expenses — % — % GAAP income (loss) from operations 2.9 % (33.7 )% Total non-GAAP adjustments 20.8 % 46.9 % Non-GAAP income from operations 23.7 % 13.2 % GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt (1.3 )% — % Loss on extinguishment of debt 1.3 % — % Non-GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt — % — % GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net (2.1 )% (3.4 )% Non-recurring interest and other income (expense), net 0.1 % — % Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net (2.0 )% (3.4 )% GAAP income (loss) before income taxes (0.4 )% (37.1 )% Total non-GAAP adjustments 22.2 % 46.9 % Non-GAAP income before income taxes 21.8 % 9.8 % GAAP income tax provision (benefit) (1.5 )% (7.8 )% Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses 2.8 % 8.4 % Non-GAAP income tax provision 1.3 % 0.6 % GAAP net income (loss) 1.1 % (29.3 )% Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes 22.2 % 46.9 % Less: total tax adjustments 2.8 % 8.4 % Non-GAAP net income 20.5 % 9.2 %

