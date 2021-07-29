Celyad Oncology to Announce First Half 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Following the press release, Celyad management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5 at 2 p.m. CEST / 8 a.m. EDT to discuss first half 2021 results and provide an update on the Company’s recent progress and upcoming milestones.

Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD) (Brussels:CYAD) (Paris:CYAD) (NASDAQ:CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that the Company will report first half 2021 financial and operating results on the evening of Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Participants may access the conference call by dialing +1 412 317 6060 (International), +1 866 652 5200 (United States) or +32 (0) 800 389 13 (Belgium), and ask to be joined into the Celyad Oncology SA call.

To access the live webcast and archived recording, visit the "Events" section of the Celyad website.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor Tcell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. The Company is developing a pipeline of allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Celyad Oncology was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium and New York, NY. The Company has received funding from the Walloon Region (Belgium) to support the advancement of its CAR T cell therapy programs. For more information, please visit www.celyad.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the clinical activity and safety and tolerability of CYAD-211, CYAD-203, and CYAD-101; expectations regarding enrollment and the announcement of additional clinical data; outcomes and timelines of the IMMUNICY-1 clinical trial and plans for initiating KEYNOTE-B79 Phase 1b trial; and the timeline for submission an IND application for CYAD-203. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which might cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Celyad Oncology to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk and uncertainty include the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures implemented in response thereto. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in Celyad Oncology’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 24, 2021 and subsequent filings and reports by Celyad Oncology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad Oncology’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Celyad Oncology expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

