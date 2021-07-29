checkAd

Professional Warranty Service Corporation Retains Status as Cove Programs’ Only Pre-Approved Warranty Provider

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 20:49  |  26   |   |   

Cove Programs confirmed the selection of Professional Warranty Service Corporation as its only endorsed warranty program for builders. PWSC represents the industry’s sole company meeting both Cove’s warranty and claims tracking requirements. The long-standing partnership between the two entities fulfills the risk management needs of builders while delivering a better experience to home buyers.

PWSC stands as the most comprehensive warranty service offering in the residential construction sector. Part of the unique offering includes ClearView Risk Services, which goes beyond the warranty document. This risk management package adds a level of confidence for builders and homeowners alike by resolving legitimate warranty issues quickly and preventing illegitimate claims from escalating. ClearView then integrates onsite evaluations with industry experts, cutting-edge litigation avoidance tools, and its proprietary insurance claims management program. The service takes care of homeowners, protects builders, and provides insurers with a clear view of timely and reliable claims data.

“Cove and PWSC have worked together since our company’s inception almost 10 years ago. We refine our products in tandem to offer the best protections for builders and home buyers. The fact that PWSC designed ClearView Risk Services in collaboration with Cove’s leadership shows the power and commitment of this long-term relationship,” said George Dale, Managing Director of Cove Programs Insurance Services.

Recent iterations of PWSC’s preferred program include a more accessible warranty document for users aligned with Cove guidelines. PWSC created an easier process for warranty dispute resolutions with the added benefit of onsite expert evaluations and mediations. The service also now includes property title tracking to keep subsequent homeowners enrolled in the warranty program.

“We don’t just want to be the best warranty in the business. We want to be unique and create products that address the root cause of the problems our builders face. That is why our program continues where others end. PWSC is the first and only provider offering insurance claims management and property title tracking as part of our services. We set ourselves apart for entities like Cove Programs by simplifying, standardizing, and staying ahead of the needs of builders and homeowners,” said Tyler Gordy, President and CEO of PWSC.

An aspect of PWSC’s program that remains unchanged are its builder performance standards.

“PWSC is committed to elevating the industry with high expectations for quality and service. Our performance standards, as well as our overall program, are written by builders with more than a century of combined expertise. While our product offerings may evolve, our commitment to excellence never will,” said Paul Weckerly, Senior Vice President and General Counsel for PWSC.

Another hallmark of PWSC’s products includes its status as the only provider offering an insured warranty option backed by a carrier with an A+ rating. It is this critical differentiator that has made PWSC the trusted choice of other home builders’ insurance programs as well.

About Professional Warranty Service Corporation

PWSC is nationally recognized as a risk management partner in the home building industry, protecting more than 1.7 million homes from America’s top builders through warranty programs. As the housing market continues to evolve, so does PWSC. With nearly a century of combined in-house builder experience with multiple top ten builders, the PWSC team is uniquely positioned to lead the charge in offering groundbreaking, comprehensive risk management solutions to the residential construction and real estate industries. Find more information at www.pwsc.com

About Cove Programs

Cove Programs, an Optio Company, is an independently owned provider of quality insurance products. Cove’s two companies formed in 2011 and have operations in London as an MGA and in California as a US Surplus Lines Intermediary. Cove Program Underwriting is an approved Lloyd’s Coverholder with underwriting authority and backed by Best’s AXV rated insurers. In addition to underwriting services, Cove Programs offers industry-leading claims analysis, loss control, and risk-engineering services. Find more information at coveprograms.com

Kingsway Financial Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Professional Warranty Service Corporation Retains Status as Cove Programs’ Only Pre-Approved Warranty Provider Cove Programs confirmed the selection of Professional Warranty Service Corporation as its only endorsed warranty program for builders. PWSC represents the industry’s sole company meeting both Cove’s warranty and claims tracking requirements. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Humana Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order for Four Consecutive Years in J.D. Power ...
CytRx Highlights Preliminary Results of Cohort C of QUILT 88, a Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Trial ...
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Coeur Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Sokoman Announces High-Grade Results Demonstrating Continuity of Eastern Trend Mineralization at ...
Altria Reports 2021 Second-Quarter and First-Half Results; Narrows 2021 Full-Year Earnings Guidance
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste