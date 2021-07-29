RLI Declares Regular Dividend

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. announced today its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on September 20, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2021.

RLI has increased dividends in each of the last 46 years. The company’s dividend yield would be 0.93% based on the $1.00 indicated annual dividend and yesterday’s closing stock price of $107.27.