checkAd

AIG Names Sabra Purtill Chief Risk Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 22:16  |  22   |   |   

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Sabra Purtill has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer. Based in New York, Ms. Purtill will report to President and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Zaffino, and will join the AIG Executive Leadership Team. Ms. Purtill has been serving as interim Chief Risk Officer for AIG since February 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729006041/en/

Sabra Purtill (Photo: Business Wire)

Sabra Purtill (Photo: Business Wire)

“A strong risk culture is imperative as we build momentum on our journey to become a top performing company,” said Zaffino. “Today, large global companies are facing different and more complex risks than ever before, and our risk capabilities and processes must be modernized, agile and adaptable to facilitate our long-term growth strategy. Sabra has been a terrific contributor to AIG since she joined the company in 2019 and has a perspective with considerable breadth and depth in the insurance industry. I am confident she will continue to evolve our Enterprise Risk Management organization so that it addresses all facets of risk.”

As Chief Risk Officer, Ms. Purtill will oversee AIG’s corporate risk management strategy on an enterprise-wide basis as AIG continues to strengthen its culture of underwriting excellence with an appropriate risk appetite while adjusting to a dynamically changing environment, including emerging climate, cyber and other fast-evolving risks. Prior to accepting this role, Ms. Purtill served as AIG’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer overseeing Treasury, Rating Agency Relations, Investor Relations and Corporate Development.

“I am privileged to step into this important executive role during this transformative time at AIG – and in the broader global environment – to help execute on a risk management framework that balances profitable growth with appropriate risk taking,” said Ms. Purtill.

Over Ms. Purtill’s 30-year career, principally focused on the insurance industry, she has held a wide range of executive roles at several companies. Prior to joining AIG in 2019, Ms. Purtill was with The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., where she served as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer. She was also Managing Director, Investor Relations & Communications, at Assured Guaranty Ltd. and prior to that was a Corporate Finance Officer at ACE Limited, now known as Chubb Limited.

Ms. Purtill holds an M.A. from Georgetown University and a B.A. with High Honors from The University of Virginia. She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa and has held a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) since 1995. In addition, she is a member of the Board of Trustees of Middlesex Health Systems where she serves on the Audit and Investment Committees, and she is Vice Chairman of the Advisory Board to the Center for Politics at The University of Virginia.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in approximately 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

American International Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AIG Names Sabra Purtill Chief Risk Officer American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Sabra Purtill has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer. Based in New York, Ms. Purtill will report to President and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Zaffino, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
CytRx Highlights Preliminary Results of Cohort C of QUILT 88, a Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Trial ...
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Tellurian and Shell Sign Agreements for 3 mtpa
Sokoman Announces High-Grade Results Demonstrating Continuity of Eastern Trend Mineralization at ...
X-FAB Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21WDH/ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste überwiegen - Dow knapp im Plus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.07.21AIG to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 5, 2021 and Host Conference Call on August 6
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Aktien New York: Verluste nach Rekorden - Nasdaq stärker unter Druck
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Verluste überwiegen nach Rekorden - Dow knapp im Plus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.07.21AIG Announces Strategic Partnership with Blackstone for its Life & Retirement Business and Sale to Blackstone of Certain Affordable Housing Assets
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21AIG Announces Final Results of Its Tender Offers for Certain Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21AIG Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten