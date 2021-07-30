Capri Holdings Limited Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Versace (Photo: Business Wire)

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Revenue increased 178%, with better than anticipated results across all three luxury houses

Adjusted gross margin expanded 90 basis points versus prior year

Adjusted operating margin of 20.8%

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.42

Raised full year adjusted earnings per share outlook to $4.50

John D. Idol, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We were pleased by our first quarter performance which reflected the strength of Capri Holdings' three global fashion luxury houses, Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. All of our luxury houses significantly exceeded our revenue and earnings expectations for the quarter, as they continued to deepen consumer desire and engagement. As a result of this encouraging start to the year, we are raising our Fiscal 2022 revenue and earnings outlook."

Mr. Idol concluded, "Looking forward, we are confident in the growth opportunities for Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors as the world continues to recover from the impact of the global pandemic. As we execute on our strategic initiatives, Capri Holdings is positioned to deliver multiple years of revenue and earnings growth."

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Financial Results and non-GAAP Reconciliation

The Company’s results are reported in this press release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is provided at the end of this press release. Due to the current and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will not be providing comparable store sales results. The Company believes the most comprehensive measure of performance in this environment is total revenues compared to the same period in the prior year.

Overview of Capri Holdings First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results:

Total revenue of $1.25 billion increased 178% compared to last year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 164%.

Gross profit was $856 million and gross margin was 68.3%, compared to $302 million and 67.0% in the prior year. Adjusted gross profit was $853 million and adjusted gross margin was 68.1%, compared to $303 million and 67.2% in the prior year.

Income from operations was $258 million and operating margin was 20.6%, compared to a loss from operations of $162 million and operating margin of (35.9)% in the prior year. Adjusted income from operations was $261 million and operating margin was 20.8%, compared to a loss from operations of $147 million and operating margin of (32.6)% in the prior year.

Net income was $219 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $180 million, or $(1.21) per share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $221 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $156 million or, $(1.04) per share, in the prior year.

Net inventory at June 26, 2021 was $760 million, a 20% decrease compared to the prior year.

Versace First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results:

Versace revenue of $240 million increased 158% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 136%.

Versace operating income was $48 million and operating margin was 20.0% compared to a loss of $41 million and operating margin of (44.1)% in the prior year.

Jimmy Choo First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results:

Jimmy Choo revenue of $142 million increased 178% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 147%.

Jimmy Choo operating income was $11 million and operating margin was 7.7%, compared to an operating loss of $29 million and operating margin of (56.9)% in the prior year.

Michael Kors First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results:

Michael Kors revenue of $871 million increased 184% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 175%.

Michael Kors operating income was $240 million and operating margin was 27.6%, compared to an operating loss of $48 million and operating margin of (15.6)% in the prior year.

Share Repurchase Program

During the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 0.9 million ordinary shares for approximately $50 million in open market transactions. As of June 26, 2021, the remaining availability under the Company's share repurchase authorization was $350 million.

Outlook

The following guidance is provided on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. Guidance does not incorporate any significant additional store closures, extensions of closures, or new government restrictions that could further impact traffic and sales trends.

The Company also notes that fiscal 2022 includes a 53rd week in its fiscal fourth quarter.

Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook

For Capri Holdings, the Company expects the following.

Total revenue of approximately $5.3 billion

Operating margin of approximately 16%

Net interest expense of approximately $5 million

Effective tax rate of approximately 17%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 156 million

Diluted earnings per share of approximately $4.50

For Versace, the Company expects the following.

Total revenue of approximately $1.025 billion

Operating margin in the low double digit range

For Jimmy Choo, the Company expects the following.

Total revenue of approximately $550 million

Operating margin in the negative low single digit range

For Michael Kors, the Company expects the following.

Total revenue of approximately $3.725 billion

Operating margin in the mid 20% range

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Outlook

For Capri Holdings, the Company expects the following.

Total revenue of approximately $1.25 billion

Operating margin of approximately 13%

Diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.90

For Versace, the Company expects the following.

Total revenue of approximately $260 million

Operating margin in the low double digit range

For Jimmy Choo, the Company expects the following.

Total revenue of approximately $120 million

Operating margin in the negative low double digit range

For Michael Kors, the Company expects the following.

Total revenue of approximately $870 million

Operating margin in the low 20% range

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss first quarter fiscal 2022 results is scheduled for today, July 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website, www.capriholdings.com. In addition, a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until August 6, 2021. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 13721359. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency effects are non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided to supplement our reported operating results to facilitate comparisons of our operating results and trends in our business, excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Because we are a global company, foreign currency exchange rates may have a significant effect on our reported results. We calculate constant currency measures and the related foreign currency impacts by translating the current year’s reported amounts into comparable amounts using prior year’s foreign exchange rates for each currency. All constant currency performance measures discussed below should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain costs associated with COVID-19 related charges, ERP implementation costs, Capri transformation costs, restructuring and other charges. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, among other things, to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. The Company believes that excluding these items helps its management and investors compare operating performance based on its ongoing operations. While the Company considers the non-GAAP measures to be useful supplemental measures in analyzing its results, they are not intended to replace, nor act as a substitute for, any amounts presented in its consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company’s goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Capri Holdings Limited (the “Company”) about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, may be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words “plans”, “believes”, “expects”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “may”, “anticipates”, “might” or similar words or phrases, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future financial performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential material and significant impact on the Company’s future financial and operational results if retail stores are forced to close again and the pandemic is prolonged, including that our estimates could materially differ if the severity of the COVID-19 situation worsens, the length and severity of such outbreak across the globe and the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, levels of cash flow and future availability of credit, compliance with restrictive covenants under the Company’s credit agreement, the Company’s ability to integrate successfully and to achieve anticipated benefits of any acquisition; the risk of disruptions to the Company’s businesses; the negative effects of events on the market price of the Company’s ordinary shares and its operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the Company’s businesses; fluctuations in demand for the Company’s products; levels of indebtedness (including the indebtedness incurred in connection with acquisitions); the timing and scope of future share buybacks, which may be made in open market or privately negotiated transactions, and are subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, trading restrictions under the Company’s insider trading policy and other relevant factors, and which share repurchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time, the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; changes in consumer traffic and retail trends; loss of market share and industry competition; fluctuations in the capital markets; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; the occurrence of unforeseen epidemics and pandemics, disasters or catastrophes; political or economic instability in principal markets; adverse outcomes in litigation; and general, local and global economic, political, business and market conditions, as well as those risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 27, 2021 (File No. 001-35368). Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date made and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations.

SCHEDULE 1 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 Total revenue $ 1,253 $ 451 Cost of goods sold 397 149 Gross profit 856 302 Total operating expenses 598 464 Income (loss) from operations 258 (162 ) Other income, net — (1 ) Interest expense, net 1 17 Foreign currency loss (gain) 1 (3 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 256 (175 ) Provision for income taxes 37 5 Net income (loss) 219 (180 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — — Net income (loss) attributable to Capri $ 219 $ (180 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 151,312,103 149,556,310 Diluted 154,890,483 149,556,310 Net income (loss) per ordinary share: Basic $ 1.45 $ (1.21 ) Diluted $ 1.41 $ (1.21 )

SCHEDULE 2 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) June 26,

2021 March 27,

2021 June 27,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 356 $ 232 $ 207 Receivables, net 382 373 183 Inventories, net 760 736 948 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 209 205 151 Total current assets 1,707 1,546 1,489 Property and equipment, net 472 485 541 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,468 1,504 1,641 Intangible assets, net 1,996 1,992 1,977 Goodwill 1,512 1,498 1,490 Deferred tax assets 281 278 226 Other assets 188 178 169 Total assets $ 7,624 $ 7,481 $ 7,533 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 464 $ 512 $ 596 Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses 131 116 94 Accrued income taxes 101 126 34 Short-term operating lease liabilities 442 447 431 Short-term debt 127 123 191 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 297 297 243 Total current liabilities 1,562 1,621 1,589 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,594 1,657 1,751 Deferred tax liabilities 443 397 465 Long-term debt 1,206 1,219 1,577 Other long-term liabilities 369 430 144 Total liabilities 5,174 5,324 5,526 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares, no par value; 650,000,000 shares authorized; 220,973,560 shares issued and 151,942,484 outstanding at June 26, 2021; 219,222,937 shares issued and 151,280,011 outstanding at March 27, 2021 and 218,272,709 shares issued and 150,340,192 outstanding at June 27, 2020 — — — Treasury shares, at cost 69,031,076 shares at June 26, 2021, 67,942,926 shares at March 27, 2021 and 67,932,517 shares at June 27, 2020 (3,385 ) (3,326 ) (3,326 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,201 1,158 1,109 Accumulated other comprehensive income 147 56 71 Retained earnings 4,489 4,270 4,152 Total shareholders’ equity of Capri 2,452 2,158 2,006 Noncontrolling interest (2 ) (1 ) 1 Total shareholders’ equity 2,450 2,157 2,007 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,624 $ 7,481 $ 7,533

SCHEDULE 3 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA ($ in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 Revenue by Segment and Region: Versace The Americas $ 87 $ 15 EMEA 87 27 Asia 66 51 Versace Revenue 240 93 Jimmy Choo The Americas 38 6 EMEA 50 16 Asia 54 29 Jimmy Choo Revenue 142 51 Michael Kors The Americas 590 156 EMEA 165 79 Asia 116 72 Michael Kors Revenue 871 307 Total Revenue $ 1,253 $ 451 Income (loss) from Operations: Versace $ 48 $ (41 ) Jimmy Choo 11 (29 ) Michael Kors 240 (48 ) Total segment income (loss) from operations 299 (118 ) Less: Corporate expenses (41 ) (31 ) Restructuring and other charges (3 ) (8 ) COVID-19 related charges 3 (5 ) Total Income (loss) from Operations $ 258 $ (162 ) Operating Margin: Versace 20.0 % (44.1 )% Jimmy Choo 7.7 % (56.9 )% Michael Kors 27.6 % (15.6 )% Capri Operating Margin 20.6 % (35.9 )%

SCHEDULE 4 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL RETAIL STORE INFORMATION (Unaudited) As of Retail Store Information: June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 Versace 208 204 Jimmy Choo 233 228 Michael Kors 820 822 Total number of retail stores 1,261 1,254

SCHEDULE 5 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSTANT CURRENCY DATA (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended % Change June 26,

2021 June 27,

2020 As

Reported Constant

Currency Total revenue: Versace $ 240 $ 93 158.1 % 135.5 % Jimmy Choo 142 51 178.4 % 147.1 % Michael Kors 871 307 183.7 % 175.2 % Total revenue $ 1,253 $ 451 177.8 % 163.9 %

SCHEDULE 6 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 26, 2021 As

Reported Restructuring

and Other

Charges (1) COVID-19

Related

Charges ERP

Implementation As

Adjusted Gross profit $ 856 $ — $ (3 ) $ — $ 853 Operating expenses $ 598 $ (3 ) $ — $ (3 ) $ 592 Total income from operations $ 258 $ 3 $ (3 ) $ 3 $ 261 Income before provision for income taxes $ 256 $ 3 $ (3 ) $ 3 $ 259 Provision for income taxes $ 37 $ 1 $ (1 ) $ 1 $ 38 Net income attributable to Capri $ 219 $ 2 $ (2 ) $ 2 $ 221 Diluted net income per ordinary share - Capri $ 1.41 $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ 1.42

____________________ (1) Includes store closure costs which have been incorporated into the Capri Retail Store Optimization Program, other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l. and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

SCHEDULE 7 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 27, 2020 As

Reported Restructuring

and Other

Charges (1) COVID-19

Related

Charges ERP

Implementation As

Adjusted Gross profit $ 302 $ — $ 1 $ — $ 303 Operating expenses $ 464 $ (8 ) $ (4 ) $ (2 ) $ 450 Total loss from operations $ (162 ) $ 8 $ 5 $ 2 $ (147 ) Loss before provision for income taxes $ (175 ) $ 8 $ 5 $ 2 $ (160 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 5 $ (5 ) $ (3 ) $ (1 ) $ (4 ) Net loss attributable to Capri $ (180 ) $ 13 $ 8 $ 3 $ (156 ) Diluted net loss per ordinary share - Capri $ (1.21 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ (1.04 )

____________________ (1) Includes store closure costs which have been incorporated into the Capri Retail Store Optimization Program, other restructuring initiatives, and other costs recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Gianni Versace S.r.l. and Jimmy Choo Group Limited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210730005115/en/