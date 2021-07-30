checkAd

Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $74.1 Million North County San Diego Multifamily Sale

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.07.2021, 21:51  |  19   |   |   

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of The Dylan, a 208-unit apartment complex in Oceanside, California. The property sold for $74.1 million, or $356,250 per unit.

“Oceanside is a growing city with single-family home prices rising to all-time highs throughout the submarket,” said Christopher J. Zorbas, IPA executive managing director investments. “The increasing disparity between monthly living expenses for renting versus owning should sustain low multifamily vacancies and place upward pressure on rental prices for the foreseeable future.” Zorbas, Alexander Garcia, Jr., and Tyler J. Martin represented the seller, 29th Street Capital, and procured the buyer, 550 Los Arbolitos Owner LLC. “With the median home price in Oceanside at approximately $650,000, and average effective apartment rent at about $1,850 a month, the monthly cost of renting is 42% below the cost of home ownership,” added Garcia.

Located close to Downtown Oceanside and the Oceanside Pier, the property is conveniently accessible from California State Routes 76 and 78 and Interstate 5. Major employment hubs, including Palomar Airport District, Ocean Ranch Corporate Center, and Camp Pendleton are nearby. San Diego State University, the University of California San Diego, Mira Costa Community College and Palomar College are within a short drive.

Built in 1973, The Dylan’s unit mix is one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The complex’s amenity package includes two swimming pools, two spas, a gym, and a business center. “Previous ownership tastefully renovated approximately 50% of the interiors,” noted Martin. “Further upside can be attained by renovating the remaining interiors and by making strategic upgrades to those that have already been touched-up.”

About Institutional Property Advisors (IPA)

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) is a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate services firm in North America. IPA’s combination of real estate investment and capital markets expertise, industry-leading technology, and acclaimed research offer customized solutions for the acquisition, disposition and financing of institutional properties and portfolios. For more information, please visit www.institutionalpropertyadvisors.com.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry’s most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Marcus & Millichap Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $74.1 Million North County San Diego Multifamily Sale Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of The Dylan, a 208-unit apartment complex in Oceanside, California. The property sold for $74.1 million, or $356,250 per unit. “Oceanside …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eutelsat Communications:  Full Year 2020-21 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Oatly ...
BeiGene Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 SEQUOIA Trial Comparing BRUKINSA ...
Jon R. Moeller Elected P&G President and Chief Executive Officer
Lantheus Announces the First and Only FDA Cleared AI-Enabled PSMA Digital Application, aPROMISE, ...
Aptar Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
GSK announces FDA approval for Nucala (mepolizumab) for use in adults with chronic rhinosinusitis ...
Humana Prices $3.0 Billion Debt Offering
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Completes Disposition of Substantial Majority of its Office ...
TotalEnergies: Financial Report – 1st half 2021
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Marcus & Millichap, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Friday, August 6, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Marcus & Millichap Brokers Nine-Property Hospitality Portfolio Sale for $225 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten