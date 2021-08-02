Paysafe To Acquire PagoEfectivo

Paysafe’s core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions; it offers over 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announces that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PagoEfectivo, a market-leading, Peruvian alternative payments (APM) platform. For Paysafe, this latest investment is a strategic foothold in Latin America, one of the world’s fastest-growing online markets where merchants and consumers alike are demonstrating an increased appetite for alternative payment methods and online banking solutions.

PagoEfectivo, a subsidiary of Empresa Editora El Comercio S.A., (“Grupo El Comercio”), is a market leader in Latin America in the provision of eCash and online banking payments that allow merchants to offer alternative payment methods (APMs) at the check-out, in turn enabling more consumers in the region, many of whom are underbanked, to transact online. Founded in 2009, PagoEfectivo payment options are now used by millions of Peruvians as well as consumers in neighboring Ecuador where it also operates. Its solutions are particularly popular with merchants operating in the iGaming, digital goods, travel and eCommerce industries amongst others.

As part of the deal, the PagoEfectivo team, including CEO, Juan Fernando Villena, will join Paysafe and become part of the company’s growing global eCash and online banking solutions team.

“I am thrilled we are announcing this acquisition. The APM market in Latin America is a thriving one and PagoEfectivo is a market leader in eCash and online banking solutions and the team also brings deep banking relationships and 140,000 distributor partnerships across Peru and Ecuador. We continue to see increasing demand from online merchants wanting to integrate the full payments offering into their check-out, be that seamless card, wallet, cash or bank transfer solutions – and to be able to do this internationally across multiple markets. Once integrated, we believe we will have the opportunity to add new revenues as we cross-sell to each other’s international merchant bases,” commented Udo Mueller, CEO of Paysafe’s eCash division.