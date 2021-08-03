Dynatronics Corporation Will Participate in Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference, August 10-12, 2021

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that John Krier, Chief Executive Officer and other members …

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that John Krier, Chief Executive Officer and other members of the Company's leadership team will participate in a group presentation during the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference, August 12, 2021 at 2:30pm ET.

The conference will be held in a virtual format, and one-on-one meetings will be held before the group presentation. The slides being covered will be made available to the public on the Investors section of the Dynatronics corporate website prior to the presentation.