Myers Industries Launches New Brand Identity to Better Align Business to “One Myers” Strategic Vision

“The transition to a master brand represents the next strategic step in our transformation,” said President and CEO, Mike McGaugh. “It advances the culture of the Company toward our vision to be One Team, One Company, ‘One Myers’. Furthermore, it is a natural progression of our long-term vision and strategic objective to transform our Material Handling segment into a customer-centric innovator of engineered plastic solutions while continuing to grow and optimize our Distribution segment. Under the unity of the master brand and the ‘One Myers’ mindset, the Myers Industries’ team is poised to improve our cross-company innovation, our customer focus, and drive growth.”

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE), a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer products and distributor for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry, today unveiled its new brand identity, which is intended to more clearly represent the Company’s comprehensive offerings and value to customers. The new master brand, logo, and website reflect the Company’s ongoing transformation towards its “One Myers” strategic vision and bring a unified architecture designed to leverage the Company’s unique position, broad suite of technologies, and deep plastics expertise.

These workstreams were supported by thorough market research, internal team collaboration, and expert branding consultants. To learn more, please visit the new website at www.myersindustries.com.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release include “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement that is not of historical fact may be deemed “forward-looking”. Words such as “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “project”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “objective”, “outlook”, “target”, “goal”, “view” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current views and assumptions of future events and financial performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many outside of the Company's control that could cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied. Risks and uncertainties include: impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, conditions, customers and capital position; the impact of COVID-19 on local, national and global economic conditions; the effects of various governmental responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, raw material availability, increases in raw material costs, or other production costs; risks associated with our strategic growth initiatives or the failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of such initiatives; unanticipated downturn in business relationships with customers or their purchases; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; changes in the markets for the Company’s business segments; changes in trends and demands in the markets in which the Company competes; operational problems at our manufacturing facilities, or unexpected failures at those facilities; future economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world; inability of the Company to meet future capital requirements; claims, litigation and regulatory actions against the Company; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company; impact of the U.S. elections impacts on the regulatory landscape, capital markets, and responses to and management of the COVID-19 pandemic including further economic stimulus from the federal government; and other important factors detailed previously and from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such reports are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's public reference facilities and its website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's Investor Relations section of its website at www.myersindustries.com. Myers Industries undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein. These statements speak only as of the date made.

