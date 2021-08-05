checkAd

CACI Awarded $96 Million Task Order to Modernize the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Information Systems

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) has been awarded a five-year, $96 million task order by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security (DS) to develop, modernize and enhance its information systems.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer said, “CACI’s technology and expertise in modernizing enterprise systems helps assure that DS will meet its security goals successfully. This award reflects our longstanding relationship with our customer and their confidence in our commitment to continue to support enhanced global security for their critical national security missions.”

Under the task order, CACI will provide mission technology to modernize DS mission systems that enable it to conduct worldwide security and law enforcement missions. These mission systems include software applications for global security monitoring, intelligence threat analysis and real-time situation reporting. CACI software engineers will use Agile methodologies and DevSecOps solutions to improve productivity, efficiency and reliability of the systems’ applications. CACI will leverage its industry-leading Agile Solution Factory, delivering the benefits of Agile software development at an enterprise scale with predictable, efficient and transparent results.

The task order, awarded under the Chief Information Officer- Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) Government-Wide Acquisition Contract, has a one-year period of performance with four one-year options.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award

