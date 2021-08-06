STRATEC POSTS NEW RECORD LEVEL OF SALES AND EARNINGS IN FIRST HALF OF 2021

STRATEC POSTS NEW RECORD LEVEL OF SALES AND EARNINGS IN FIRST HALF OF 2021

- Sales up by 36.0% at constant currency to € 155.8 million in H1/2021; nominal +30.5%

(H1/2020: € 119.4 million)

- Adjusted EBIT in H1/2021 rises by 87.1% to € 34.5 million (H1/2020: € 18.4 million)

- Adjusted EBIT margin improves by 670 base points to 22.1% (H1/2020: 15.4%)

- New products launched and important development milestones achieved

- Recently raised guidance for 2021 confirmed: Constant-currency sales growth of at least 12.0% and adjusted EBIT margin of around 17.5% to 18.5%

Birkenfeld, August 6, 2021

STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 with the publication of its Half-Year Financial Report H1|2021.

KEY FIGURES 1

€ 000s H1/2021 H1/2020 Change Q2/2021 Q2/2020 Change Sales 155,765 119,367 +30.5% 83,770 62,863 +33.3% EBITDA 40,274 23,537 +71.1% 21,434 13,395 +60.0% EBITDA margin (%) 25.9 19.7 +620 bps 25.6 21.3 +430 bps Adj. EBIT 34,457 18,413 +87.1% 18,412 10,755 +71.2% Adj. EBIT margin (%) 22.1 15.4 +670 bps 22.0 17.1 +490 bps Adj. consolidated net income 28,547 15,5952 +83.1% 15,400 9,3492 +64.7% Adj. earnings per share (€) 2.36 1.302 +81.5% 1.27 0.782 +62.8% Earnings per share (€) 2.08 1.012 +105.9% 1.12 0.642 +75.0%

Adj. = adjusted