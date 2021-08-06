DGAP-News STRATEC POSTS NEW RECORD LEVEL OF SALES AND EARNINGS IN FIRST HALF OF 2021
|
DGAP-News: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
STRATEC POSTS NEW RECORD LEVEL OF SALES AND EARNINGS IN FIRST HALF OF 2021
- Sales up by 36.0% at constant currency to € 155.8 million in H1/2021; nominal +30.5%
(H1/2020: € 119.4 million)
- Adjusted EBIT in H1/2021 rises by 87.1% to € 34.5 million (H1/2020: € 18.4 million)
- Adjusted EBIT margin improves by 670 base points to 22.1% (H1/2020: 15.4%)
- New products launched and important development milestones achieved
- Recently raised guidance for 2021 confirmed: Constant-currency sales growth of at least 12.0% and adjusted EBIT margin of around 17.5% to 18.5%
Birkenfeld, August 6, 2021
STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 with the publication of its Half-Year Financial Report H1|2021.
KEY FIGURES 1
|€ 000s
|H1/2021
|H1/2020
|Change
|Q2/2021
|Q2/2020
|Change
|Sales
|155,765
|119,367
|+30.5%
|83,770
|62,863
|+33.3%
|EBITDA
|40,274
|23,537
|+71.1%
|21,434
|13,395
|+60.0%
|EBITDA margin (%)
|25.9
|19.7
|+620 bps
|25.6
|21.3
|+430 bps
|Adj. EBIT
|34,457
|18,413
|+87.1%
|18,412
|10,755
|+71.2%
|Adj. EBIT margin (%)
|22.1
|15.4
|+670 bps
|22.0
|17.1
|+490 bps
|Adj. consolidated net income
|28,547
|15,5952
|+83.1%
|15,400
|9,3492
|+64.7%
|Adj. earnings per share (€)
|2.36
|1.302
|+81.5%
|1.27
|0.782
|+62.8%
|Earnings per share (€)
|2.08
|1.012
|+105.9%
|1.12
|0.642
|+75.0%
Adj. = adjusted
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare