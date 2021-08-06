DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL with record bookings in second quarter

checkAd

06.08.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DATA MODUL with record bookings in second quarter  
  • Bookings reach a record high of EUR 65.0m exceeding previous year's Q2 by 47.0%
  • Sales of EUR 43.9m at level of previous year (EUR 43.8m)
  • EBIT of EUR 1.8 m marks a rise of 3.3% compared to previous year's Q2
  • Rise in order backlog of 14.8% to reach record level of EUR 161.3m
 
Munich, 6 August 2021 - DATA MODUL was able to drive operations during Q2 of 2021 at sales and profit levels of the previous fiscal year despite ongoing economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Outlook is excellent due to an increase in bookings of 47% in Q2, compared to the same period of the previous year, with bookings totalling EUR 65m. As a result, order backlog increased significantly by 14.8% to reach EUR 161.3m. The transformation of customer orders into sales will be influenced predominantly by the development of the current scarcity of materials on the supply side. While the previous fiscal year showed a tendency of customers to shift orders, it is now the scarcity of electronic components which rules the markets. However, sales in Q2 remained stable at the level of the same period of the previous fiscal year, reaching a figure of EUR 43.9m. Due to continued strict cost efficiencies, DATA MODUL was able to increase group-wide EBIT by 3.3%, compared to Q2 of the previous year, to reach EUR 1.8m. EBIT yield was at 4.1%, thereby slightly exceeding the previous year's period (4.0%).


Group-wide key performance indicators
 
kEUR   Q2 2021   Q2 2020   change by
Sales   43,912   43,777   0.3%
Bookings   64,967   44,186   47.0%
Order backlog   161,290   140,533   14.8%
EBIT   1,791   1,734   3.3%
EBIT yield   4.1%   4.0%   3.0%
Quartelry result   1,730   1,255   37.8%
Profit per share (in EUR)   0.49   0.36   36.1%
Disclaimer

