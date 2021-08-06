Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on …



