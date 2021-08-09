checkAd

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE SCD) Announces Share Repurchases for Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: SCD) announced today that the Fund repurchased 206,662 common shares in the open market during the quarter that ended June 30, 2021. Since the commencement of the stock repurchase program, the Fund repurchased a total of 227,882 shares.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) and is sub-advised by ClearBridge Investments, LLC (“ClearBridge”) and Western Asset Management Company, LLC (“Western Asset”). Both ClearBridge and Western Asset are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

