LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) and is sub-advised by ClearBridge Investments, LLC (“ClearBridge”) and Western Asset Management Company, LLC (“Western Asset”). Both ClearBridge and Western Asset are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: SCD) announced today that the Fund repurchased 206,662 common shares in the open market during the quarter that ended June 30, 2021. Since the commencement of the stock repurchase program, the Fund repurchased a total of 227,882 shares.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

