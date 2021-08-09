checkAd

Encore Wire Announces Cash Dividend

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend.

Daniel L. Jones, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, “This two-cent per share dividend will be paid on October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2021. Any future quarterly dividends will be paid subject to earnings and cash flow considerations. We appreciate our stockholders’ commitment to the continued growth of Encore Wire. We will continue to manage the Company for the long-term and strive to protect our strong balance sheet.”

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company focuses on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.



