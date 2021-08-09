checkAd

Schnitzer Steel is Certified as a Great Place to Work

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 23:10  |   |   |   

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN), one of North America’s largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products, today announced that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work, establishing itself as a member of a distinguished group of companies that value employee trust, respect, pride, and camaraderie.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. It uses validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology. Just 3 percent of the United States civilian workforce are currently employed by a Great Place to Work-Certified organization.

“We are proud to be honored with this important recognition. Throughout our 115-year history, we have established a culture based on respect, fairness, and equal opportunity, defining excellence by innovation, employee engagement, and productivity. Our Great Place to Work Certification is a testament to our ongoing commitment to enhancing employee experience, fostering a workplace culture of inclusion, and operating according to our core values – safety, sustainability, and integrity,” said Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are pleased to share this honor with our employees, who take pride in our essential work which operates at the intersection of metal recovery, reuse, recycling, and manufacturing and provides products and services to customers around the world. This certification speaks volumes about our efforts to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion and the future successes we can achieve together,” said Stef Murray, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer.

Erich Wilson, Chief Human Resources Officer, also commented, “Certification as a Great Place to Work represents a big win for our employees, our customers, and our communities alike, especially after the challenges we faced together over the past year. We are immensely proud of this achievement and plan to continue to advance our work to build a sustainable future.”

Certification Methodology & Scoring

The Great Place to Work Certification is based on analysis of confidential survey responses from the Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey. The survey assesses multiple dimensions of company culture including trust, collaboration, fairness, equity, inclusiveness, innovation, and leadership effectiveness.

Schnitzer Great Place to Work Homepage

Visit our Great Place to Work homepage here.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 23 states, Puerto Rico, and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company’s integrated operating platform also includes 50 stores which sell serviceable used auto parts from salvaged vehicles and receive approximately 5 million annual retail visits. The Company’s steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schnitzer Steel is Certified as a Great Place to Work Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN), one of North America’s largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products, today announced that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work, establishing itself as a member of a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste