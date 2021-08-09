Schnitzer Steel is Certified as a Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. It uses validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology. Just 3 percent of the United States civilian workforce are currently employed by a Great Place to Work-Certified organization.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN), one of North America’s largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products, today announced that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work, establishing itself as a member of a distinguished group of companies that value employee trust, respect, pride, and camaraderie.

“We are proud to be honored with this important recognition. Throughout our 115-year history, we have established a culture based on respect, fairness, and equal opportunity, defining excellence by innovation, employee engagement, and productivity. Our Great Place to Work Certification is a testament to our ongoing commitment to enhancing employee experience, fostering a workplace culture of inclusion, and operating according to our core values – safety, sustainability, and integrity,” said Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are pleased to share this honor with our employees, who take pride in our essential work which operates at the intersection of metal recovery, reuse, recycling, and manufacturing and provides products and services to customers around the world. This certification speaks volumes about our efforts to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion and the future successes we can achieve together,” said Stef Murray, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer.

Erich Wilson, Chief Human Resources Officer, also commented, “Certification as a Great Place to Work represents a big win for our employees, our customers, and our communities alike, especially after the challenges we faced together over the past year. We are immensely proud of this achievement and plan to continue to advance our work to build a sustainable future.”

Certification Methodology & Scoring

The Great Place to Work Certification is based on analysis of confidential survey responses from the Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey. The survey assesses multiple dimensions of company culture including trust, collaboration, fairness, equity, inclusiveness, innovation, and leadership effectiveness.

Schnitzer Great Place to Work Homepage

Visit our Great Place to Work homepage here.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 23 states, Puerto Rico, and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company’s integrated operating platform also includes 50 stores which sell serviceable used auto parts from salvaged vehicles and receive approximately 5 million annual retail visits. The Company’s steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005813/en/