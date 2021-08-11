checkAd

Avery Dennison Prices $800 Million Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 01:07  |  15   |   |   

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 0.850% Senior Notes due 2024 and $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.250% Senior Notes due 2032. The Senior Notes due 2024 were priced at 99.991% of their principal amount and the Senior Notes due 2032 were priced at 99.592% of their principal amount. The offering is expected to close on August 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Avery Dennison intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand and credit facility and/or commercial paper borrowings, to finance a portion of the previously-announced acquisition of Vestcom or for other general corporate purposes.

The joint book-running managers for this offering are Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, with HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., Standard Chartered Bank and Loop Capital Markets LLC as co-managers.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement (containing a prospectus) that has been filed with the SEC. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by calling Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at toll-free at (866) 471-2526, BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at (800) 294-1322, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at (800) 831-9146 or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (212) 834-4533.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Certain statements contained in this document are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, and financial or other business targets, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements also include those related to the closing of this offering and the pending acquisition of Vestcom.

Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical or anticipated results depending on a variety of factors, including but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to satisfy the conditions to closing the offering and our ability to complete the acquisition of Vestcom on the proposed terms or anticipated timeline, including risks and uncertainties related to securing the necessary regulatory approvals, financing and satisfaction of other closing conditions to complete the acquisition; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the agreement related to the acquisition.

For a more detailed discussion of these and other factors, see “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our 2020 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2021 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, other than as may be required by law.

Avery Dennison Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avery Dennison Prices $800 Million Senior Notes Offering Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 0.850% Senior Notes due 2024 and $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.250% Senior Notes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nanox Enters into Acquisition via Merger Agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and Announces ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
Lightning eMotors and Forest River Inc. Reach Multiyear Agreement for up to $850M in Zero-Emission ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Iteris and Wejo Partner to Deliver Enhanced Applications of Connected Vehicle Data for Safer and ...
Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the ...
Amid the Uncertainty, Digital Academy of Florida is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New ...
Rocket Lab to Launch Three Back-To-Back Missions for BlackSky from Late August
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Avery Dennison Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Avery Dennison to Acquire Vestcom
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Avery Dennison Declares Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Avery Dennison to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten