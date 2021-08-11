checkAd

Lattice To Highlight Propel Design Software in Upcoming Webinar

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the company will highlight how to easily build, compile, analyze, and debug application systems using the Lattice Propel design environment in an upcoming webinar hosted by element14. Webinar attendees will learn how to use Propel to take an application design from concept to implementation via a step-by-step demonstration.

Developers building embedded vision, artificial intelligence, and security applications need design solutions that are flexible, easy-to-use, and integrate necessary design software and IP. Lattice Propel is a powerful and intuitive tool that accelerates development of Lattice FPGA-based designs for developers of any skill level, including those new to FPGA design.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

What: Building Processor Based Systems on Lattice FPGAs Using Propel

When: Thursday, August 26 at 10am PDT

Where: https://www.element14.com/community/events/5853/l/summer-of-fpga-build ... (Advance registration is required)

Established in 2009, the element14 Community is the industry standard for electronics collaboration. It has popular technical blogs, videos, and webinars that provide information on the latest in electronics trends such as the Internet of Things and wireless technologies.

For more information about Lattice Propel, please visit www.latticesemi.com/LatticePropel.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

