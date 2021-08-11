Lattice To Highlight Propel Design Software in Upcoming Webinar

Developers building embedded vision, artificial intelligence, and security applications need design solutions that are flexible, easy-to-use, and integrate necessary design software and IP. Lattice Propel is a powerful and intuitive tool that accelerates development of Lattice FPGA-based designs for developers of any skill level, including those new to FPGA design.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the company will highlight how to easily build, compile, analyze, and debug application systems using the Lattice Propel design environment in an upcoming webinar hosted by element14 . Webinar attendees will learn how to use Propel to take an application design from concept to implementation via a step-by-step demonstration.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

What: Building Processor Based Systems on Lattice FPGAs Using Propel

When: Thursday, August 26 at 10am PDT

Where: https://www.element14.com/community/events/5853/l/summer-of-fpga-build ... (Advance registration is required)

Established in 2009, the element14 Community is the industry standard for electronics collaboration. It has popular technical blogs, videos, and webinars that provide information on the latest in electronics trends such as the Internet of Things and wireless technologies.

For more information about Lattice Propel, please visit www.latticesemi.com/LatticePropel.

