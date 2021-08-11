Insulet Introduces Omnipod DASH System at Australasian Diabetes Congress

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today presented the Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System (Omnipod DASH) to healthcare providers attending the virtual Australasian Diabetes Congress. Insulet expects to begin taking customer orders for Omnipod DASH by the end of August.

*Pod shown without the necessary adhesive (Photo: Business Wire)

“As part of our ongoing efforts to bring Omnipod technology to more people living with diabetes around the world, we’re excited to announce that Omnipod DASH will soon be available in Australia,” said Bret Christensen, Chief Commercial Officer of Insulet. “As the first waterproof, wearable tubeless pump available in this country, Omnipod DASH will offer insulin-requiring Australians the freedom, flexibility, and discretion needed to simplify their diabetes management.”

Insulet’s planned launch in Australia is part of its global expansion strategy, which included five additional European and Middle Eastern markets in 2020, as well as Turkey earlier this year.

Omnipod DASH includes two parts: a sleek, touchscreen Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM) with an intuitive interface, and a waterproof1, wearable Pod that provides up to 72 hours2 of continuous insulin therapy. The system allows customers to deliver insulin through customizable basal and bolus amounts with no daily injections and no tubes.

Professor David O’Neal from St Vincent’s Hospital in Melbourne, Victoria is amongst the first healthcare professionals to prescribe Omnipod DASH to patients. “I am very pleased that people in Australia who are considering an insulin pump will soon have Omnipod DASH as an option,” he said. “With the benefit of a bolus calculator and without the intrusiveness associated with conventional tubed insulin pumps, Pod therapy is easy to use, extremely intuitive, and will provide flexibility in insulin delivery.”

Along with Omnipod’s innovative form factor, Insulet also offers a customer-centric business model that better fits the changing needs of people with diabetes. Omnipod users have no high upfront costs or four-year lock-in period, which keeps payment terms simple, making this a flexible choice for the diabetes community. It allows more people with diabetes to try the benefits of insulin pump therapy.