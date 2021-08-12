checkAd

DGAP-News BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG increases revenue and earnings in the first half of the year despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG increases revenue and earnings in the first half of the year despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

12.08.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Total Group revenues increased by 5.8% compared to the previous year, from EUR 725.0 million to EUR 767.4 million
- EBIT of EUR 15.3 million is significantly above the previous year's value (EUR 11.0 million)
- Order backlog remains high
- Forecast 2021 confirmed

Schrobenhausen, Germany - Despite significant regional effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BAUER Group increased revenue and earnings in the first half of 2021. The total Group revenues increased by 5.8% from EUR 725.0 million to EUR 767.4 million, compared to the same period of the previous year. At EUR 15.3 million, EBIT was also significantly above the previous year's value of EUR 11.0 million. The Group's earnings after taxes improved considerably to EUR -5.6 million (previous year: EUR -16.0 million).

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to significantly affect our markets, particularly in the Far East. Nevertheless, we are seeing better business development than last year," explains the CEO of BAUER AG, Michael Stomberg.

At EUR 1,279.4 million, the order backlog in the Group remained high and virtually unchanged compared to the reference period in the previous year.

The company also significantly increased the equity from EUR 366.8 million to EUR 450.4 million, which is primarily attributable to the capital increase from authorized capital (EUR +16.0 million) carried out in December 2020 as well as the larger capital increase with subscription rights (EUR +76.1 million). As a result, the equity ratio grew from 22.2% to 27.3% compared to the previous year. The capital increase with subscription rights was successfully concluded at the end of June 2021, with large demand on the part of institutional and private investors.

