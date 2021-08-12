checkAd

DGAP-News windeln.de optimizes warehouse logistics and successfully carries out capital increase

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.08.2021, 07:00  |  17   |   |   

DGAP-News: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Capital Increase
windeln.de optimizes warehouse logistics and successfully carries out capital increase

12.08.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
  • H1 2021 sales EUR 33.3 million (33% decrease compared to EUR 50.0 million in H1 2020)
  • Adjusted EBIT EUR -8.1 million (-24.5% adjusted EBIT margin) compared to EUR -3.8 million (-7.7% adjusted EBIT margin) in H1 2020
  • Capital increase successfully implemented in Q1 and Q3 2021 to improve financial position 
  • Forecast of key figures 2021 adjusted
  • Warehouse relocation successfully completed; future logistics savings possible

Munich, August 12, 2021: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de", "Group" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201) today published its financial results for the first half year (H1) 2021. The Company generated revenues of EUR 33.3 million, a decrease of 33% compared to the first half of the previous year (EUR 50.0 million). Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR -8.1 million in H1 2021 (H1 2020: EUR -3.8 million). 

The Bebitus business had not yet been sold as of the reporting date of June 30, 2021; however, it is still intended to sell the Southern European business. The business to be divested may no longer be classified as a discontinued operation under IFRS 5 after June 30, 2021; the figures for the previous year have been adjusted accordingly and include the Bebitus business.

Decline in sales in the target markets of Europe and China due to necessary warehouse relocation and delivery restrictions 
China generated sales of EUR 20.5 million in H1 2021, down 39% year-on-year (H1 2020: EUR 33.4 million). 

The significant decline in revenue is largely due to the unusually high revenue from the sale of hygiene products to corporate customers in the previous reporting period (EUR 7.0 million revenue in H1 2020, compared to EUR 765 thousand in H1 2021) as well as the VAT refunds for the China business recognized in 2020 for previous years (EUR 3.6 million). In addition, the temporary shipping constraints due to the relocation of the main warehouse as well as a low inventory level in the Chinese warehouses contributed significantly to the decline in turnover. Taking these special effects into account, the decline in turnover is in the low double-digit percentage range. 
Seite 1 von 6
windeln.de Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: windeln.de AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News windeln.de optimizes warehouse logistics and successfully carries out capital increase DGAP-News: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Capital Increase windeln.de optimizes warehouse logistics and successfully carries out capital increase 12.08.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
Modern Plant Based Foods schließt Großhandelsvereinbarung mit KeHE Distributors ab.
Compleo bekennt sich zum United Nations Global Compact
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Photon Energy N.V. Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: windeln.de optimiert Lagerlogistik und führt erfolgreich Kapitalerhöhungen durch
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21windeln.de tief in der Krise: Gewinnwarnung und neuer Geldbedarf
4investors | Kommentare
09.08.21DGAP-News: windeln.de hält trotz Herausforderungen an strategischer Zielsetzung fest (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
09.08.21DGAP-News: windeln.de maintains strategic goals despite challenges
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21DGAP-News: windeln.de hält trotz Herausforderungen an strategischer Zielsetzung fest
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE passt Prognose wesentlicher Kennzahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
09.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE adjusts forecast of key figures for fiscal year 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
09.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE passt Prognose wesentlicher Kennzahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 an
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
27.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: windeln.de SE (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
23.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: windeln.de SE (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs