Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. ("Fiesta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRGI), parent company of the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurant brands, today reported results for the 13-week second quarter, which ended on July 4, 2021, and provided a business update related to current operations.

On July 1, 2021 the Company announced the entry into an agreement to sell the Taco Cabana business to an affiliate of Yadav Enterprises, Inc. Additional details regarding the transaction are referenced in the Company's Form 8-K filed on July 7, 2021. The divestiture transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfactory completion of customary closing conditions.

Fiesta President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Stockinger said, "We were pleased with Pollo Tropical’s performance in the second quarter, characterized by comparable restaurant sales improving to near 2019 levels and strong margins, despite hourly staffing challenges over the quarter. We believe that workforce availability challenges had an increasingly negative impact on sales through the quarter. We took a number of steps to improve recruiting and retention of our hourly workforce, which resulted in improved staffing levels in July compared to the second quarter of 2021."

Stockinger added, "We delivered strong margin performance in the second quarter, which resulted in second quarter 2021 income from continuing operations of $2.7 million and income from continuing operations before income taxes of $1.8 million, compared to a loss for both measures in the second quarter of 2020. Continuing Operations Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure(1), was $9.1 million or 10.0% of total revenues compared to $2.6 million and 4.2% of revenue in the second quarter of 2020. Pollo Tropical increased restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP measure(1), from 16.3% in the second quarter of 2020 to 20.4% in the second quarter of 2021. In addition, our total cash balance continued to grow, reaching $69.9 million at the end of the second quarter."

Stockinger continued, "We made strong progress on Pollo Tropical’s strategic growth initiatives during the second quarter, including our ongoing brand positioning research that will inform our digital, brand expansion and existing unit remodel efforts. The design phase of our digital drive thru customer experience is advancing, and we intend to begin the pilot of this greatly enhanced drive thru platform in select units later this year. We are also testing key restaurant design elements and operating platform improvements in remodels during the balance of 2021, and initial consumer feedback on our first remodel completed in the second quarter has been very positive."

Stockinger concluded, "We expect that the Taco Cabana divestiture will allow us to create a more effective, efficient and focused organization, applying appropriate resources to accelerate the exciting growth potential we believe we have in our Pollo Tropical brand. This will include our ongoing efforts to drive an upgraded customer experience across all service channels, continuing to invest in expanding our growing digital platform and finalizing our new unit expansion plans targeted for 2022."

_____________________________

(1)

See non-GAAP reconciliation table below.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

  • Total revenues from continuing operations increased 43.7% to $91.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $63.4 million in the second quarter of 2020;
  • Comparable restaurant sales at Pollo Tropical increased 43.5%. Compared to the same fiscal period in 2019, comparable restaurant sales for Pollo Tropical decreased 1.8%;
  • Comparable restaurant sales at Taco Cabana increased 15.6%. Compared to the same fiscal period in 2019, comparable restaurant sales for Taco Cabana decreased 6.7%;
  • A net loss of $(0.1) million, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $(8.3) million, or $(0.33) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020;
  • Net income from continuing operations of $2.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $(6.6) million, or $(0.26) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020;
  • Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $3.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted net loss of $(3.1) million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below);
  • Continuing Operations Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below);
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Pollo Tropical of $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2020;
  • Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for Pollo Tropical of $18.5 million, or 20.4% of Pollo Tropical restaurant sales, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $10.3 million, or 16.3% of Pollo Tropical restaurant sales, in the second quarter of 2020 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below);
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Taco Cabana of $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2020;
  • Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for Taco Cabana of $8.4 million, or 12.8% of Taco Cabana restaurant sales, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $7.3 million, or 12.6% of Taco Cabana restaurant sales, in the second quarter of 2020 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below); and

Second Quarter 2021 Comparable Restaurant Sales

 

First
Quarter 2021

Fiscal
April

Fiscal
May

Fiscal
June

Second
Quarter 2021

Pollo Tropical

 

 

 

 

2021 vs. 2020

4.3

%

94.4

%

36.9

%

18.2

%

43.5

%

2021 vs. 2019

-3.3

%

-1.3

%

-1.4

%

-2.9

%

-1.8

%

Taco Cabana

2021 vs. 2020

-4.3

%

26.5

%

9.2

%

14.0

%

15.6

%

2021 vs. 2019

-17.1

%

-6.9

%

-6.7

%

-6.5

%

-6.7

%

  • As a result of the 53rd week in fiscal 2020, our 2021 fiscal year began one week later than our 2020 fiscal year. Changes in comparable restaurant sales are impacted by the shift in weeks as the thirteen weeks ended July 4, 2021 are not directly comparable on a calendar basis to the thirteen weeks ended June 28, 2020.
  • For Pollo Tropical comparable restaurant sales comparisons in 2021 vs. 2019, the Fourth of July holiday timing had an impact on fiscal June. After adjusting for the holiday timing difference, June 2021 comparable restaurant sales vs. 2019 would have been 40 to 50 basis points higher.

Cash and Liquidity

  • At the end of the second quarter of 2021, we had $65.8 million in cash, $3.8 million in restricted cash and $72.4 million in outstanding debt, which includes $71.5 million of term loan borrowings under our new senior credit facility and $0.9 million in finance lease obligations. In addition, we had $0.3 million in cash and $0.8 million in finance lease obligations within discontinued operations. Our outstanding term loan borrowings under our senior credit facility are net of unamortized debt issuance costs and original issue discount totaling $3.2 million.
  • Our cash balance grew from the first quarter balance of $58.8 million at April 4, 2021 to a second quarter balance of $65.8 million at July 4, 2021. Net debt, a non-GAAP financial measure(2), decreased from $13.5 million at the end of the first quarter on April 4, 2021 to $6.6 million at the end of the second quarter on July 4, 2021.
  • Proceeds from the sale of Taco Cabana will be used to fully repay our outstanding term loan borrowings under our senior credit facility, and to pay a loan prepayment premium of 3.0% of the principal repaid ($2.2 million).

Second Quarter 2021 Brand Results

Total Pollo Tropical restaurant sales increased 43.4% to $90.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $63.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to a comparable restaurant sales increase of 43.5%. Pollo Tropical dine-in and counter take-out comparable restaurant sales increased 117% from the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to the negative impact of the pandemic on dine-in traffic and closures of our dining rooms during a portion of the second quarter of 2020. The increase in dine in channel sales was supplemented by off-premise channel growth. Second quarter 2021 drive-thru comparable restaurant sales increased 18% compared to the second quarter of 2020, while second quarter 2021 delivery comparable restaurant sales nearly doubled compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase in comparable restaurant sales resulted from a net impact of product/channel mix and pricing of 14.3% and an increase in comparable restaurant transactions of 29.2%. The increase in product/channel mix and pricing was driven primarily by increases in delivery and drive-thru average check and sales channel penetration, and menu price increases of 4.0%. Beginning in April, Pollo Tropical began to experience increased hourly staffing challenges due to workforce availability which we believe had an increasingly negative impact on sales through the remainder of the quarter, driven in part by reduced operating hours.

_____________________________

(2)

We define net debt as long-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt, as reported in our (continuing operations) balance sheet less unrestricted cash as reported in our (continuing operations) balance sheet, which were $72.4 million and $65.8 million, respectively, as of July 4, 2021 and $72.4 million and $58.8 million, respectively, as of April 4, 2021. Net debt is a non-GAAP measures which we believe assist investors in understanding of our management of our overall liquidity and financial flexibility.

 

 

Comparable Restaurant Sales Mix by Channel - Pollo Tropical

Channel

 

Second Quarter
2021(1)

 

% of Total

 

Second Quarter
2020

 

% of Total

 

Second Quarter
2019

 

% of Total

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Counter(2)

 

$

24,389

 

 

27

%

 

$

11,262

 

 

18

%

 

$

44,038

 

 

49

%

Drive-thru

 

52,245

 

 

58

%

 

44,165

 

 

70

%

 

42,970

 

 

47

%

Delivery

 

9,012

 

 

10

%

 

4,954

 

 

8

%

 

1,666

 

 

2

%

Online

 

3,100

 

 

4

%

 

1,722

 

 

3

%

 

1,293

 

 

1

%

Catering

 

1,062

 

 

1

%

 

477

 

 

1

%

 

653

 

 

1

%

Total

 

$

89,808

 

 

100

%

 

$

62,580

 

 

100

%

 

$

90,620

 

 

100

%

(1) Second quarter 2021 comparable restaurant sales based on the comparable second quarter 2020 restaurants.

(2) Counter sales include dine-in and counter take-out sales.

Adjusted EBITDA for Pollo Tropical increased to $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 139.3%. The increase was primarily due to the impact of higher restaurant sales, and improved cost of sales margins, partially offset by higher advertising expenses and repair and maintenance costs. Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA for Pollo Tropical as a percentage of restaurant sales continues to be strong, with second quarter Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of restaurant sales of 20.4% in 2021 compared to 16.3% in 2020 and 23.1% in 2019. Continuing Operations Adjusted EBITDA increased to $9.1 million compared to $2.6 million in 2020.

Comparable Restaurant Average Weekly Sales - Pollo Tropical

Period

April

May

June

2021

$52,594

$50,908

$49,351

2020

$27,055

$37,177

$41,744

2019

$53,303

$51,646

$50,827

Pollo Tropical average weekly sales trends from April/May to June/July have historically declined due to reductions in visitors to Florida during summer months and the negative traffic impact of school closures.

Taco Cabana restaurant sales increased 13.5% to $66.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $58.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 due primarily to a comparable restaurant sales increase of 15.6%. Taco Cabana comparable restaurant sales increased across all sales channels from the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2021 due to the negative impact of the pandemic on dine-in traffic and closures of our dining rooms during a portion of the second quarter of 2020. The increase in comparable restaurant sales resulted from an increase in comparable restaurant transactions of 13.0% and an increase in the net impact of product/channel mix and pricing of 2.6%. The increase in product/channel mix and pricing was driven primarily by menu price increases of 4.3%.

 

 

Comparable Restaurant Sales Mix by Channel - Taco Cabana

Channel

 

Second Quarter
2021(1)

 

% of Total

 

Second Quarter
2020

 

% of Total

 

Second Quarter
2019

 

% of Total

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Counter(2)

 

$

11,595

 

 

18

%

 

$

6,339

 

 

11

%

 

$

29,410

 

 

42

%

Drive-thru

 

46,977

 

 

71

%

 

45,982

 

 

81

%

 

37,979

 

 

54

%

Delivery

 

