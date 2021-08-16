checkAd

Metatron Acquires E-commerce Company and explores New Crypto Bot Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.08.2021, 15:35  |  10   |   |   

DOVER, DE, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce it has acquired a controlling interest in Mountain Green inc., an e-commerce company which generated over millions in sales over the last twelve months.

Mountain Green has already added significantly to Metatron’s balance sheet since deal closing and brings to the table its thousands of customers and multiple digital properties along with its marketing savvy.  Full report available on Otcmarkets.com

The two companies will conduct a shared rollout of multiple websites and apps geared towards gaming, entertainment, and lifestyle categories.  Mountain Green currently sells electronic devices, nutritional supplements and digital content under various popular brand names on the web, Amazon, and most social media platforms.

Metatron has been exploring the creation of a crypto fund, similar to the Grayscale trust, except it will be actively managed with proprietary bots that trade automatically based on proprietary technical indicators.  More testing needs to happen before opening it up to the public, but we are optimistic that it will either be a value add for the company or ideally, a platform our shareholders could participate indirectly.

Vaporize our secure decentralized chat Dapp, and BitMeet the peer-to-peer crypto trading Dapp, are both still being updated and fine-tuned, the goal is 4th quarter re-launch, but much depends on the ever-changing regulatory and consumer environment. These Dapps were previously on Apple and Google app stores, but future versions will link to decentralized blockchains and be platform agnostic.

“Crypto passed the 2 trillion mark again recently, and everyone is ordering online… blockchain and e-commerce is the future and here to stay…we are doing all we can to position the company to capitalize on this one in a lifetime financial revolution” - Ralph Riehl, CEO Metatron

Metatron apps:

iTunes: http://bit.ly/MRNJapps

Google Play: http://bit.ly/1O64fX9

Social Media:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/metatroninc

Twitter: http://twitter.com/metatroninc

News: https://metatroninc.com/blog

Metatron Inc.

160 Greentree Drive Suite 101
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 489-4016
ir@metatroninc.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company’s operations generally, to differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company’s need for additional financing, which is not assured and which may result in dilution of shareholders, the company’s status as a small company with a limited operating history, dependence on third parties and the continuing popularity of the iOS operating system, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Metatron Acquires E-commerce Company and explores New Crypto Bot Fund DOVER, DE, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce it has acquired a controlling interest in Mountain Green …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Core One Labs Applauds TheraPsil on Its Submission to Health Canada
TGS Management Change
DSV, 904 - COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF AGILITY’S GLOBAL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS BUSINESS
Basilea erhält von BARDA zusätzliche USD 4.3 Mio. zur Unterstützung des ...
PowerTap Provides Update on Its Blue Hydrogen Technology and How It Fits within the Draft US ...
NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021
BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive ...
Teck Donates $150,000 to Support British Columbia Wildfire Relief Efforts
GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board