NCR Corporation Announces Promotion of Owen Sullivan to President

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced the promotion of Owen Sullivan to President of NCR Corporation, adding to his existing role as Chief Operating Officer.

“Since his arrival three years ago, Owen has helped accelerate the transformation of NCR, drive a significant increase in customer satisfaction, establish our Business Unit-led organizational model and successfully execute our business plan,” said Mike Hayford, CEO, NCR Corporation. “I look forward to his continued leadership as NCR drives growth by taking care of our customers and our people, focusing on product quality and making it easier to do business with NCR.”