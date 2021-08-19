checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Waterdrop Inc. ("Waterdrop" or the "Company") (NYSE: WDH) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In May 2021, Waterdrop conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 30 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at $12.00 per ADS.

Following the IPO, news outlets have reported that Waterdrop received pushback on its capital markets plan from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, which wanted the Company's listing postponed, leading to an acceleration of the revision of relevant cybersecurity review rules now impacting Waterdrop.

Waterdrop’s ADSs are currently trading at approximately $3.90 per ADS, or 66% below the IPO price.

If you purchased Waterdrop securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

