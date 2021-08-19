checkAd

The Bancorp Supports the Brotherhood Ride in Honor of Fallen First Responders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021
The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is proud to share the Company will be supporting the Brotherhood Ride for the seventh consecutive year. Beginning on August 21, 2021, the event will take riders from Naples, FL to New York City, covering an average of 70-100 miles per day over 22 days. At the conclusion of the trip, riders will be attending a ceremony at FDNY Fire Station 10 commemorating those who lost their lives due to the events of 9/11/2001 and will place a wreath at the memorial. Through its Commercial Lending business, The Bancorp provides a truck to the riders, helping transport supplies on their 1700-mile journey.

This year’s event is dedicated to the remembrance of Florida’s first responders who passed in the line of duty throughout 2020 while protecting their communities. Additionally, the ride will honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and pay respect to the first responders who have since died from illnesses stemming from their service following that tragic day. All participants in the Brotherhood Ride are firefighters, law enforcement officers, and emergency medical personnel who ride to remember the service and sacrifice of those who have passed, and to show continued support to their families.

“Our annual support of the Brotherhood Ride and its founder, Jeff Morse is based on our gratitude for first responders’ life-saving efforts throughout the year,” said Jeff Barron, MD, Head of Leasing and National Sales, The Bancorp Commercial Fleet Leasing.

The first Brotherhood Ride took place in 2008 to help raise funds for the families of nine firefighters who lost their lives a year prior in Charleston, SC. Jeff Morse, Founder and President of the Brotherhood Ride, along with a volunteer team embarked on a 600-mile trip from Naples to Charleston, to provide the families of the late heroes with financial and emotional support. Since then, the Brotherhood Ride has honored heroes from 10 states and raised over $500,000 for their families.

To donate or learn more about the Brotherhood Ride, visit their website here. For more about The Bancorp Commercial Lending, click here.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, provides non-bank financial companies with the people, processes, and technology to meet their unique banking needs. Through its Fintech Solutions, Institutional Banking, Commercial Lending, and Real Estate Bridge Lending businesses, The Bancorp provides partner-focused solutions paired with cutting-edge technology for companies that range from entrepreneurial startups to Fortune 500 companies. With over 20 years of experience, The Bancorp has become a leader in the financial services industry, earning recognition as the #1 issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S., a nationwide provider of bridge financing for real estate capital improvement plans, an SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, with one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups. By its company-wide commitment to excellence, The Bancorp has also been ranked as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune, a Top 50 Employer by Equal Opportunity Magazine, and was selected to be included in the S&P Small Cap 600. For more about The Bancorp, visit https://thebancorp.com/.

