MetLife Raises U.S. Minimum Wage to $20 an Hour

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) announced today that it is increasing its investment in its employees and strengthening their financial security by raising its U.S. minimum wage to $20 an hour.

“By raising our minimum wage, we’re offering security and confidence to our people just as we do our customers,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. “It is our employees who help us deliver on the promises we make, so their well-being is paramount.”