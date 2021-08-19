checkAd

MetLife Raises U.S. Minimum Wage to $20 an Hour

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 17:00   

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) announced today that it is increasing its investment in its employees and strengthening their financial security by raising its U.S. minimum wage to $20 an hour.

“By raising our minimum wage, we’re offering security and confidence to our people just as we do our customers,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. “It is our employees who help us deliver on the promises we make, so their well-being is paramount.”

The new minimum wage is the latest in a series of investments the company has made to develop its workforce over the past several years. Since launching its $10 million Workforce of the Future Development Fund in 2018, MetLife has made additional investments in customized training and career path development, helping to prepare its employees for the future while accelerating a culture of learning and innovation.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

