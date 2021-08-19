checkAd

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 18:00   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming October 15, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Koninklijke Philips N.V. (“Philips” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PHG) securities between February 25, 2020 and June 11, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Philips investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/koninklijke-philips-nv/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On June 14, 2021, Philips issued a recall notification for certain devices after finding that the sound abatement foam used in the devices can degrade and become toxic, potentially causing cancer.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.25, or 3.98%, to close at $54.25 per share on June 14, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Philips had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures; (2) as a result, the Company’s Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials; (3) accordingly, the Company’s sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable; (4) the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Philips securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 15, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

