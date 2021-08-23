NETGEAR Appoints Shravan Goli to Board of Directors

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people's lives, welcomes Shravan Goli to the company’s board of directors. With deep roots in the technology industry, Goli joins the board with executive experience in developing and growing brands such as Coursera, Dictionary.com, Yahoo! and Microsoft.

Goli is Coursera's chief product officer and head of Consumer Revenue. Before joining Coursera, he was at DHI Group Inc. where he initially served as president of Dice, a tech job marketplace, and successfully led the growth strategy and operations for Dice, Dice International, ClearanceJobs, and Slashdot Media. Before that, Goli served as president and chief executive officer of Dictionary.com where he sparked impressive growth through product innovation. Previously, Goli was GM for Social Media Business at Slide, Inc. and at Yahoo!, he served as GM for Yahoo! Video and as head of products for Yahoo! Finance. Earlier in his career, he was at Microsoft where he started out as an early member of the MSN.com team and led the launch of several MSN services and subsequently held roles in the home and entertainment division.