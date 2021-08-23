checkAd

MFS Releases Closed-End Fund Income Distribution Sources for Certain Funds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 22:15  |  21   |   |   

MFS Investment Management (MFS) released today the distribution income sources for six of its closed-end funds for August 2021: MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE: MCR), MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE: MGF), MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE: CIF), MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE: MIN), MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE: MMT) and MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE: MFV). This information also can be obtained by visiting MFS.com by clicking on Products & Strategies > Closed End Funds > Dividend Source Information.

MFS Charter Income Trust
 Distribution period: August 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.05771

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to date

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.02482

43%

$ 0.32054

61%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.03289

57%

0.20494

39%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.05771

100%

$ 0.52548

100%

 

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 7-31-2021

7.15%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 7-31-2021

8.01%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 7-31-2021

2.46%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 7-31-2021

6.07%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust
Distribution period: August 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.02714

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to date

 

 

Current distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.00760

28%

$ 0.07239

29%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.01954

72%

0.17722

71%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.02714

100%

$ 0.24961

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 7-31-2021

3.01%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 7-31-2021

7.24%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 7-31-2021

-0.42%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 7-31-2021

5.55%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
Distribution period: August 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.01937

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each December 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to date

 

 

Current distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.01104

57%

$ 0.10682

61%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.00833

43%

0.06830

39%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.01937

100%

$ 0.17512

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 7-31-2021

7.29%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 7-31-2021

9.53%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 7-31-2021

4.72%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 7-31-2021

7.18%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust
 Distribution period: August 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.02666

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to
date

 

 

Current distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.00693

26%

$ 0.07390

27%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00821

3%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00480

18%

0.02463

9%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.01493

56%

0.16697

61%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.02666

100%

$ 0.27371

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 7-31-2021

3.72%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 7-31-2021

8.51%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 7-31-2021

1.63%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 7-31-2021

7.28%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust
 Distribution period: August 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.04184

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of
the total
cumulative
distributions for
the fiscal year to
date

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.02469

59%

$ 0.26537

63%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.00000

0%

0.00000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.01715

41%

0.15585

37%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.04184

100%

$ 0.42122

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 7-31-2021

7.36%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as of 7-31-2021

8.01%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 7-31-2021

7.64%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 7-31-2021

6.72%

MFS Special Value Trust
 Distribution period: August 2021
Distribution amount per share: $ 0.04627

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The fund’s fiscal year begins each November 1st. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

% Breakdown of the
total cumulative
distributions for the
fiscal year to date

 

 

Current
distribution

% Breakdown of
current distribution

 

 

Net Investment Income

$ 0.01064

23%

$ 0.11387

25%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

0.00324

7%

0.02277

5%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

0.02452

53%

0.13209

29%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

0.00787

17%

0.18675

41%

Total (per common share)

$ 0.04627

100%

$ 0.45548

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the five years ended 7-31-2021

8.69%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of month end NAV as 7-31-2021

9.97%

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 7-31-2021

15.86%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 7-31-2021

8.18%

The above funds have adopted a managed distribution plan. Under a managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available monthly, the fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital to maintain its managed distribution level. Investors should not draw any conclusions about the fund’s investment performance from the amount of the fund’s distributions or from the terms of the fund’s managed distribution plan.

The Board of the fund may amend the terms of the plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to the fund's shareholders. The amendment or termination of a plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the fund’s common shares. The plan will be subject to periodic review by the Board. With each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the fund will issue a notice to shareholders and an accompanying press release which will provide detailed information regarding the amount and estimated composition of the distribution and other related information.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported above are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the fund’s investment experience during its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. The fund may at times distribute more than its net investment income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may result in a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all the money that shareholders invested in the fund is paid back to them. A return of capital does not necessarily reflect a fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. Any such returns of capital will decrease the fund's total assets and, therefore, could have the effect of increasing the fund's expense ratio. In addition, in order to make the level of distributions called for under its plan, the fund may have to sell portfolio securities at a less than opportune time.

About MFS Investment Management

In 1924, MFS launched the first US open-end mutual fund, opening the door to the markets for millions of everyday investors. Today, as a full-service global investment manager serving financial advisors, intermediaries and institutional clients, MFS still serves a single purpose: to create long-term value for clients by allocating capital responsibly. That takes our powerful investment approach combining collective expertise, thoughtful risk management and long-term discipline. Supported by our culture of shared values and collaboration, our teams of diverse thinkers actively debate ideas and assess material risks to uncover what we believe are the best investment opportunities in the market. As of July 31, 2021, MFS manages US$673.2 billion in assets on behalf of individual and institutional investors worldwide. Please visit mfs.com for more information.

The Funds are closed-end Funds. Common shares of the Funds are only available for purchase/sale on the NYSE at the current market price (NYSE American for MFS California Municipal Fund). Shares may trade at a discount to NAV.

MFS Investment Management
111 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02199

15668.155

MFS Charter Inc/Sh USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MFS Releases Closed-End Fund Income Distribution Sources for Certain Funds MFS Investment Management (MFS) released today the distribution income sources for six of its closed-end funds for August 2021: MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE: MCR), MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE: MGF), MFS Intermediate High Income Fund …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
B&G Foods Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of Gvoke Kit ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Trillium Therapeutics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Is ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21MFS Releases Closed-End Fund Income Distribution Sources for Certain Funds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten