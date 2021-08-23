checkAd

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share for September

23.08.2021, 22:30  |  39   |   |   

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FMY) has declared the Fund’s regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution in the amount of $0.06 per share payable on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be September 1, 2021. The monthly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY):

     

Distribution per share:

   

$0.06

 

Distribution Rate based on the August 20, 2021 NAV of $14.11:

   

5.10

%

Distribution Rate based on the August 20, 2021 closing market price of $13.81:

   

5.21

%

       

A portion of this distribution may come from net investment income, net short-term realized capital gains or return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in 2021 will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks to preserve capital. The Fund pursues these investment objectives by investing primarily in mortgage-backed securities representing part ownership in a pool of either residential or commercial mortgage loans that, in the opinion of the Fund's portfolio managers, offer an attractive combination of credit quality, yield and maturity.

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $207 billion as of July 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

