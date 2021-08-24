checkAd

Inseego Launches MiFi M2000 on Sunrise UPC Switzerland’s Nationwide 5G Network

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced its global customer base is growing with the launch of its 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot for Sunrise UPC Switzerland, now part of Liberty Global (Nasdaq: LBTYA). The companies have come together to bring the award-winning MiFi M2000 to customers on the Sunrise UPC 5G network, providing unparalleled access to connectivity on the go, whether for work or play.

Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 now at Sunrise Switzerland (Photo: Business Wire)

The MiFi M2000 brings out the best in the Sunrise UPC 5G network by providing high-speed, low-latency connections, with Wi-Fi for up to 30 devices. In addition to 5G, it provides fallback to advanced 4G LTE (Cat 22) for reliable internet access everywhere across the Sunrise UPC nationwide network. Using Inseego’s advanced antenna designs, the M2000 delivers a strong signal even at the edge of the network, making it ideal for use not only in cities, but also along highways, in ski resorts, chalets in the mountains and lakes, and other rural locations.

“Inseego connectivity solutions are widely recognized for their outstanding performance, security and quality, and we’re pleased to bring this new 5G product to our customers,” said Stefan Fuchs, Chief Marketing Officer for Sunrise UPC. “Business users and consumers alike can benefit from faster, more reliable internet, videoconferencing, streaming media and file transfers — almost anywhere.”

“The growing demand for Inseego’s high-performance 5G products is a testament to the innovation, reliability and security that we build into every one of our solutions,” said Simon Rayne, senior vice president and managing director, UK, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific for Inseego. “We’re proud that Sunrise UPC has chosen the MiFi M2000 to connect their customers to the 5G network, and to help enable exciting new applications in tourism, agriculture, healthcare, entertainment and other industries.”

Exceptional signal performance indoors, outdoors and in remote locations

The Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 can deliver gigabit-plus* data speeds in sub-6 GHz bands. It also supports new applications requiring the ultra-low latency responsiveness that 5G technology enables. The MiFi M2000 provides a reliable and secure 5G experience, allowing Sunrise UPC customers to:

