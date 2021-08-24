checkAd

Joshua Schulman Appointed as CEO of Michael Kors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced that Mr. Joshua Schulman will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Michael Kors brand effective today, and will succeed John D. Idol as Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings in September 2022 when Mr. Idol will become Executive Chairman. Initially, Mr. Schulman will be responsible for all aspects of the Michael Kors brand globally, reporting directly to John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings.

Mr. Schulman joins Capri Holdings from Tapestry, Inc. where he was previously President and CEO of the Coach brand. Prior to his tenure at Coach, Mr. Schulman was with Neiman Marcus Group serving as President of Bergdorf Goodman from 2012 to 2017, and assuming additional responsibility for NMG International with the acquisition of MyTheresa.com in 2014. From 2007 to 2012, he was Chief Executive Officer of Jimmy Choo. Previously, Mr. Schulman has held senior positions in global fashion and luxury brands including Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci.

“I am thrilled to have Josh join Capri Holdings as CEO of the Michael Kors brand. Josh is an outstanding leader with broad retail experience, industry depth and a proven track record of successfully operating and growing luxury brands,” said John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings.

“I am delighted to join Capri as CEO of Michael Kors,” commented Joshua Schulman. “I have long admired Michael’s design vision and how the brand creates timeless fashion and embodies jet set glamour. I look forward to working closely with him and the talented Michael Kors management team to build upon the long-standing success of the brand.”

In September 2022, Mr. Schulman will succeed Mr. Idol as Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings and will be appointed to the Capri Holdings’ Board of Directors.

“Josh’s appointment is part of a thoughtfully planned leadership succession. Over the course of the next year, Josh will immerse himself in the Michael Kors brand. In September 2022, Josh will become the CEO of Capri Holdings,” said Mr. Idol. “The Board and I are confident in Josh’s unique abilities to lead Capri Holdings. His results driven leadership style and passion for building consumer-centric global brands will be instrumental in maximizing the full potential of our three luxury fashion houses.”

Seite 1 von 3
Capri Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Joshua Schulman Appointed as CEO of Michael Kors Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced that Mr. Joshua Schulman will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Michael Kors brand effective today, and will succeed John D. Idol as Chief Executive Officer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Trillium ...
Tractor Supply and Carhartt Launch Exclusive T-shirt to Benefit the Future of Skilled Trades Jobs
Trillium Therapeutics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Is ...
CrowdStrike Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services
QIAGEN Reaches Milestone With Its Kits Used to Process More Than Three Billion Biological Samples ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Midtown Union’s Mira Apartment Complex Tops Out
California Bank & Trust Initiates State-Wide “Give Day” During Inaugural Four-Day Virtual ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.08.21Capri Holdings: Corona abgehakt! Auf zu neuen Höhen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.07.21Robinhood, Capri, LVMH, Amazon, Pinterest, T-Mobile US, Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
30.07.21Capri Holdings Limited Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten