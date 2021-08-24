Joshua Schulman Appointed as CEO of Michael Kors

Mr. Schulman joins Capri Holdings from Tapestry, Inc. where he was previously President and CEO of the Coach brand. Prior to his tenure at Coach, Mr. Schulman was with Neiman Marcus Group serving as President of Bergdorf Goodman from 2012 to 2017, and assuming additional responsibility for NMG International with the acquisition of MyTheresa.com in 2014. From 2007 to 2012, he was Chief Executive Officer of Jimmy Choo. Previously, Mr. Schulman has held senior positions in global fashion and luxury brands including Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced that Mr. Joshua Schulman will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Michael Kors brand effective today, and will succeed John D. Idol as Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings in September 2022 when Mr. Idol will become Executive Chairman. Initially, Mr. Schulman will be responsible for all aspects of the Michael Kors brand globally, reporting directly to John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings.

“I am thrilled to have Josh join Capri Holdings as CEO of the Michael Kors brand. Josh is an outstanding leader with broad retail experience, industry depth and a proven track record of successfully operating and growing luxury brands,” said John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings.

“I am delighted to join Capri as CEO of Michael Kors,” commented Joshua Schulman. “I have long admired Michael’s design vision and how the brand creates timeless fashion and embodies jet set glamour. I look forward to working closely with him and the talented Michael Kors management team to build upon the long-standing success of the brand.”

In September 2022, Mr. Schulman will succeed Mr. Idol as Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings and will be appointed to the Capri Holdings’ Board of Directors.

“Josh’s appointment is part of a thoughtfully planned leadership succession. Over the course of the next year, Josh will immerse himself in the Michael Kors brand. In September 2022, Josh will become the CEO of Capri Holdings,” said Mr. Idol. “The Board and I are confident in Josh’s unique abilities to lead Capri Holdings. His results driven leadership style and passion for building consumer-centric global brands will be instrumental in maximizing the full potential of our three luxury fashion houses.”