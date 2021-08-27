Patterson Companies Fiscal 2022 First-Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, September 2, 2021

Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO) today announced that it will hold its fiscal 2022 first-quarter conference call on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET). The company’s earnings release will be issued that morning before the market opens.

To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section of the company’s website, www.PattersonCompanies.com.