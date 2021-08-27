American Financial Group, Inc. Management to Participate in the 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Virtual Insurance Conference

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced today that Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Brian S. Hertzman, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Virtual Insurance Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021.

While there will be no Company presentation, AFG will host several investor meetings in this virtual setting. The investor material to be used in the meetings will be posted via a link under Events on the Investor Relations page of AFG’s website, www.AFGinc.com, just prior to the conference.