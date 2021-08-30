checkAd

EQS-News PJSC Mechel : MECHEL REPORTS CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.08.2021, 11:40  |  42   |   |   

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC Mechel / Key word(s): Personnel
PJSC Mechel : MECHEL REPORTS CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT

30.08.2021 / 12:40 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MECHEL REPORTS CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT

 

Moscow, Russia - August 30, 2021 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, reports the appointment of Andrey Pasynich as chief executive officer of Mechel Mining Management Company OOO. He replaces Igor Khafizov who left the company.

"Andrey is a real mining professional, he proved it with his achievements. We now aim to consolidate Mechel's position on the domestic and international coal markets and use our mining facilities' potential, put in by the previous chief Igor Khafizov, to maximum efficiency. I sincerely wish Andrey success on this new position of trust.

"Igor Khafizov made an invaluable contribution to Mechel Group's creation as it is now, primarily the mining division's development. His energy, authority, versatile mind were the company's support and reliable prop in difficult times. On behalf of our team and myself personally, I would like to thank Igor for many years of fruitful work and wish him many more successes. May this new stage in his life be as fulfilling and fascinating, as his time in Mechel has been," Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov commented.

Mechel Mining Management OOO is the company handling day-to-day supervision of Mechel Group's mining facilities.

Prior to his appointment, since 2019 Andrey Pasynich headed Mechel Mining Management's operations department. In 2016-2019, he was deputy technical director at Siberian Anthracite AO. In 2010-2016, he was technical director at Mechel's Yakutugol Holding Company. In 1989-2010 he worked his way up from mine overseer to director of Yakutugol's Neryungrinsky Open Pit.

Mr. Pasynich has been awarded with the Miner's Glory honorary badge of all three degrees and the title of Honorary Miner of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). He has also received a certificate of merit from the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)'s Science and professional education ministry for his contribution to scientific development and merit in scientific research.

Seite 1 von 3
Mechel (Spons. ADR) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News PJSC Mechel : MECHEL REPORTS CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC Mechel / Key word(s): Personnel PJSC Mechel : MECHEL REPORTS CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT 30.08.2021 / 12:40 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MECHEL REPORTS CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT   …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
DGAP-News: Blue Cap AG zieht positive Bilanz nach erstem Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO führt Aktiensplit im Verhältnis 1-zu-4 durch
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: adesso continues seeing strong growth in the first half of 2021 and posts a significant rise in ...
DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech AG: Ergebnisse 9M '20/'21
DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance mit White-Label-Robos auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech AG 9M '20/'21 Results
DGAP-News: adesso wächst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 weiter stark und steigert operatives Ergebnis auch vor ...
EQS-Adhoc: Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Bericht über das 1. Halbjahr 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Greiffenberger AG: Vorläufige Zahlen erstes Halbjahr 2021; Erhöhung Prognose für das laufende ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. meldet wichtigen Abschluß einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.08.21EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : MECHEL REPORTS THE 2Q 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : MECHEL REPORTS 2Q2021 OPERATIONAL RESULTS
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : MECHEL ANNOUNCES THE 1H 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : MECHEL ANNOUNCES PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS BASED ON 2020 RESULTS
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel's Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant Repaid Loan to Russia's Industrial Development Fund
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten