PJSC Mechel : MECHEL REPORTS CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT

Moscow, Russia - August 30, 2021 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, reports the appointment of Andrey Pasynich as chief executive officer of Mechel Mining Management Company OOO. He replaces Igor Khafizov who left the company.

"Andrey is a real mining professional, he proved it with his achievements. We now aim to consolidate Mechel's position on the domestic and international coal markets and use our mining facilities' potential, put in by the previous chief Igor Khafizov, to maximum efficiency. I sincerely wish Andrey success on this new position of trust.

"Igor Khafizov made an invaluable contribution to Mechel Group's creation as it is now, primarily the mining division's development. His energy, authority, versatile mind were the company's support and reliable prop in difficult times. On behalf of our team and myself personally, I would like to thank Igor for many years of fruitful work and wish him many more successes. May this new stage in his life be as fulfilling and fascinating, as his time in Mechel has been," Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov commented.

Mechel Mining Management OOO is the company handling day-to-day supervision of Mechel Group's mining facilities.

Prior to his appointment, since 2019 Andrey Pasynich headed Mechel Mining Management's operations department. In 2016-2019, he was deputy technical director at Siberian Anthracite AO. In 2010-2016, he was technical director at Mechel's Yakutugol Holding Company. In 1989-2010 he worked his way up from mine overseer to director of Yakutugol's Neryungrinsky Open Pit.

Mr. Pasynich has been awarded with the Miner's Glory honorary badge of all three degrees and the title of Honorary Miner of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). He has also received a certificate of merit from the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)'s Science and professional education ministry for his contribution to scientific development and merit in scientific research.