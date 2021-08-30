checkAd

United Bankshares Declares Third Quarter Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 20:30  |  33   |   |   

United Bankshares, Inc. (“United”)(NASDAQ: UBSI), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a third quarter dividend of $0.35 per share for shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021.

The dividend payout of approximately $45.2 million on 129.2 million shares is payable October 1, 2021. The year of 2020 represented the 47th consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders. Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.

As of June 30, 2021, United had consolidated assets of approximately $27.2 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank which has 222 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

