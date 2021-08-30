United Bankshares Declares Third Quarter Dividend

United Bankshares, Inc. (“United”)(NASDAQ: UBSI), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a third quarter dividend of $0.35 per share for shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021.

The dividend payout of approximately $45.2 million on 129.2 million shares is payable October 1, 2021. The year of 2020 represented the 47th consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders. Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.