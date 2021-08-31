AdvanSix Announces Upcoming Investor Events
AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) announced today the following upcoming investor events:
- CL King & Associates Best Ideas Conference: Erin Kane, president and CEO, will be presenting on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 2:00 – 2:35 p.m. ET.
- AdvanSix 2021 Investor Day: Erin Kane, president and CEO, and Michael Preston, SVP and CFO, will be hosting an Investor Day in the Richmond, Va. area on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET highlighting the company’s strategies to deliver strong and sustainable shareholder returns.
A real-time webcast of each event can be accessed at http://investors.advansix.com. Related materials will be posted prior to the presentation at that site, and a replay of the webcasts will be available on the AdvanSix investor website for 90 days following the presentations.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix plays a critical role in global supply chains, innovating and delivering essential products for our customers in a wide variety of end markets and applications that touch people’s lives, such as building and construction, fertilizers, plastics, solvents, packaging, paints, coatings, adhesives and electronics. Our reliable and sustainable supply of quality products emerges from the vertically integrated value chain of our three U.S.-based manufacturing facilities. AdvanSix strives to deliver best-in-class customer experiences and differentiated products in the industries of nylon solutions, chemical intermediates, and plant nutrients, guided by our core values of Safety, Integrity, Accountability and Respect. More information on AdvanSix can be found at http://www.advansix.com.
