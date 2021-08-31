Raven Industries Debuts Driverless Ag Technology on Case IH Magnum at U.S. Farm Show

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN), the leader in Driverless Ag Technology , announced today it will showcase and demonstrate the company’s OMNi suite of technology at Farm Progress Show , one of the largest public farm shows in the United States. At the show, Raven will feature its industry-leading technology in the event’s Autonomy Zone, where the company will debut OMNiDRIVE on Case IH Magnum and showcase OMNiPOWER performing autonomous missions. The public can experience OMNi August 31 through September 2, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily.

OMNiDRIVE by Raven is the first Driverless Ag Technology for grain cart harvest operations. (Photo: Business Wire)

Raven’s go-to-market strategy for OMNiDRIVE and dealer commitments for the technology are exceeding expectations. OMNiDRIVE was launched by Raven on May 12, 2021, with a year one limited release of 75 aftermarket systems. Today, all systems have been committed to by founding dealers. Through the remainder of the summer, the company is holding OMNiDRIVE demonstration events, where participants get a first-hand view of OMNiDRIVE controlling a driverless tractor pulling a grain cart and commanding it to sync with a harvester. Those interested in experiencing OMNiDRIVE and learning how the technology can dramatically impact their farm operations can sign up on ravenprecision.com/events.

OMNiDRIVE demonstrations this summer are being hosted by the company’s Founders Club members across the United States. Raven created the Founders Club, an elite group of dealers, to enhance the customer experience for ag professionals researching new driverless ag technology through OMNi’s first season of operation. The Founders Club involves intensive dealer training and demonstration requirements that help ag professionals think through a successful Path to Autonomy for their operation.

“We recognize the challenges our farmers face daily,” said Jim Lilleberg, Director of Precision Ag and Machine Control for Titan Machinery, Inc. “Labor shortages, the need for efficiency improvements and scalability are all problems that OMNiDRIVE, now available for Case IH Magnum tractors, helps solve. We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and the trusted partner to help enable it for our farmers. We feel this is the next major revolution in agriculture, and we are excited to be part of it!”

OMNiDRIVE is Raven’s aftermarket technology solution that transforms existing tractors into driverless machines. The technology connects, manages, and safely operates autonomous agricultural machinery and is compatible with:

Case IH Magnum CVT (2014-2020 models): M250 / 280 / 310 / 340 / 380 (available in October 2021)

New Holland CVT (2014-2020 models): T8.320 / 350 / 380 / 410 / 435 (available in October 2021)

John Deere 8Rs Powershift and IVT (2010-current models)

OMNiPOWER is a self-propelled power platform that easily interchanges with farm implements, allowing the ag professional to perform multiple farming operations. OMNiPOWER is Raven’s premier platform that visually demonstrates the future of agriculture, drives innovation in the industry, and will accelerate the adoption of advanced autonomous solutions.

To learn more about what to expect from Raven at Farm Progress Show, visit ravenprecision.com/events/farm-progress-show.

